Rockash scandal proves need to convert coal-fired power plant: expert.!!!!

Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic paid, this year in "in absolute secrecy," US$37.0 million to 41 people affected by the pollutant coal ash (rockash) dumped at Arroyo Barril, Samana (northeast) from 2003 to 2004.
Lawyers Institute for Environmental Protection (INSAPROMA) president Euren Cuevas made the affirmation Wednesday in an international video-conference with experts who push to convert the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant to natural gas.
He said the government paid the money as a result of agreement with the multinational energy group AES, and the people who sued it for damages.
Cuevas said despite AES' liability for damages, the agreement signed by the government and the company, for illegally dumping the waste in 2007, the State was paid with US$6 million, but agreed to assume the other lawsuits.
He said a US judge in Delaware last year announced that AES and the attorneys for the Arroyo Barril plaintiffs had reached a settlement to end the suit.
"The agreement reached in April to be announced in Delaware and the compensation paid in this agreement materialized last August in absolute secrecy," Curvas said in the panel held in the Pedro Mir Library.
"These events demonstrate the highly polluting nature of the ashes of coal plants," the INSAPROMA executive said
"Because of being a pollutant and toxic, the Dominican State received six million dollars compensation in 2007 and now, in 2016, for the same cause, the Dominican state itself paid 37 million dollars to people whose health were affected by these ashes."
It will produce in a year four times more than deposited in Arroyo Barril.
Cuevas said the coal ash produced by the Punta Catalina plant is the same as those dumped in Arroyo Barril and Manzanillo (northwest), "with the great difference that Punta Catalina will produce in a single year four times the amount of ashes poured into these two communities."
He added that while 54,000 tons of coal ash were dumped in Arroyo Barril and Manzanillo, Punta Catalina will produce 174,000 tons of the pollutant and 14,000 tons of slag annually.
The reason for the coal fired plant is there is money to be made by a selected few for the transportation and disposal of the waste.
Gas, wind, and solar powered plants have little if any at all waste. No opportunity for gov't insiders to sell plump disposal contracts favoring family, friends, and cronies.
The do is a small island . Where will you put it all . Its a big problem in America . Polluting rivers and ground water . While piling up in sludge ponds that leak or just break into close by rivers .
And who pays for the clean up ? The taxpayers of course . It happens all the time . Every time .
It isn't the air pollution as the biggest problem . That can be cleaned up . But the ash and byproduct of scrubbing co 2 is where do they put it ? Every body cries about the air polluting . But the waste problem is ignored . There is no such thing as "clean coal ". That is a political lie at its best .
Jerks like Mconnel should be made to live next to coal ash piles and sludge ponds . In the DR you can't just dump it in the sea . Like everything else . It will come back on the beaches .
Toxins; arsenic, mercury, lead, heavy metals that can leach into ground water.
Just Google: coal ash, rock ash, toxins to get an idea of the risks of this waste.
This is the problem with coal fired plants . The ash ! What do you do with it ?
