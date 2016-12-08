Rockash scandal proves need to convert coal-fired power plant: expert.!!!!

Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic paid, this year in "in absolute secrecy," US$37.0 million to 41 people affected by the pollutant coal ash (rockash) dumped at Arroyo Barril, Samana (northeast)  from 2003 to 2004.

Lawyers Institute for Environmental Protection (INSAPROMA) president Euren Cuevas made the affirmation Wednesday in an international video-conference with experts who push to convert the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant to natural gas.

He said the government paid the money as a result of agreement with the multinational energy group AES, and the people who sued it for damages.

Cuevas said despite AES' liability for damages, the agreement signed by the government and the company, for illegally dumping the waste in 2007, the State was paid with US$6 million, but agreed to assume the other lawsuits.

He said a US judge in Delaware last year announced that AES and the attorneys for the Arroyo Barril plaintiffs had reached a settlement to end the suit.

"The agreement reached in April to be announced in Delaware and the compensation paid in this agreement materialized last August in absolute secrecy," Curvas said in the panel held in the Pedro Mir Library.

"These events demonstrate the highly polluting nature of the ashes of coal plants," the INSAPROMA executive said

"Because of being a pollutant and toxic, the Dominican State received six million dollars compensation in 2007 and now, in 2016, for the same cause, the Dominican state itself paid 37 million dollars to people whose health were affected by these ashes."

It will produce in a year four times more than deposited in Arroyo Barril.

Cuevas said the coal ash produced by the Punta Catalina plant is the same as those dumped in Arroyo Barril and Manzanillo (northwest), "with the great difference that Punta Catalina will produce in a single year four times the amount of ashes poured into these two communities."

He added that while 54,000 tons of coal ash were dumped in Arroyo Barril and Manzanillo, Punta Catalina will produce 174,000 tons of the pollutant and 14,000 tons of slag annually.

Written by: RobertoJose, 8 Dec 2016 11:34 AM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
The Pro's and Con's of Coal fired Plants. The Con's, so far , far exceeds the Pro's. And, the administration still harps on building this beast. There should be a criminal investigation.
Written by: chillinout, 8 Dec 2016 2:24 PM
From: Dominican Republic
The lawsuit over the pollution and physical harm to residents was filed in the USA because according the proceedings the DOM president claimed the DOM justice system could not be trusted.

Written by: chillinout, 8 Dec 2016 2:25 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: chillinout, 8 Dec 2016 2:25 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: chillinout, 8 Dec 2016 2:25 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: zooma, 8 Dec 2016 2:31 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

The reason for the coal fired plant is there is money to be made by a selected few for the transportation and disposal of the waste.

Gas, wind, and solar powered plants have little if any at all waste. No opportunity for gov't insiders to sell plump disposal contracts favoring family, friends, and cronies.

Written by: PERCEPCION, 9 Dec 2016 11:35 AM
From: United States
Rockash scandal proves need to convert coal-fired power plant: expert.!!!!

He added that while 54,000 tons of coal ash were dumped in Arroyo Barril and Manzanillo,

''Punta Cat'alina will produce 174,000 tons of the pollutant and 14,000 tons of slag annually''.!!!!


Few years ago ''I'' asked, where your going to ''DUMP'' that.?????


7TI2RE 6''L''A TOALLA POR 6''L''A VENTANA.!!!!


T83 DOORS L(IV)E LIGHT MY FIRE HOLLy WOOD BOW'L'' 1968.


>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO`A.D--->


https://youtu.be/U4c6I48gCpA


Uploaded on Mar 13, 2009



A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.



C'PS: FRAME 1:44



EA7'L''E. * * *
Written by: Tuznik, 9 Dec 2016 1:16 PM
From: United States
This is the problem with coal fired plants . The ash ! What do you do with it ?
The do is a small island . Where will you put it all . Its a big problem in America . Polluting rivers and ground water . While piling up in sludge ponds that leak or just break into close by rivers .
And who pays for the clean up ? The taxpayers of course . It happens all the time . Every time .
It isn't the air pollution as the biggest problem . That can be cleaned up . But the ash and byproduct of scrubbing co 2 is where do they put it ? Every body cries about the air polluting . But the waste problem is ignored . There is no such thing as "clean coal ". That is a political lie at its best .
Jerks like Mconnel should be made to live next to coal ash piles and sludge ponds . In the DR you can't just dump it in the sea . Like everything else . It will come back on the beaches .
Written by: ciber, 10 Dec 2016 10:04 AM
From: United States
This just gets better and better. Lots of money involved for the politicos ! They all need new cars and swimming pools ! OOps i forgot they are not smart enough to learn how to swim ! On second thought give them the swimming pools !
Written by: DomRat, 10 Dec 2016 7:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Some types of fly ash are used by the cement making industry. I don't know the specific pollutants in the coal envisioned to be burnt in these plants but I suspect it is high grade coal from the Venz./Col. border area. Each coal has its own ash characteristics just as each crude oil basin has theirs. Where did the toxic ash originate, what type of coal and where mined, what are the specific toxins? I would not rule coal out due to a toxic batch of ash. It was obviously known to be a problem for some reason or it would not have been shipped so far away for disposal.
Written by: zooma, 12 Dec 2016 7:45 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Toxins; arsenic, mercury, lead, heavy metals that can leach into ground water.

Just Google: coal ash, rock ash, toxins to get an idea of the risks of this waste.

Written by: PERCEPCION, 12 Dec 2016 12:20 PM
From: United States
Written by: Tuznik,

This is the problem with coal fired plants . The ash ! What do you do with it ?
The do is a small island . Where will you put it all . Its a big problem in America . Polluting rivers and ground water . While piling up in sludge ponds that leak or just break into close by rivers .
And who pays for the clean up ? The taxpayers of course . It happens all the time . Every time .
It isn't the air pollution as the biggest problem . That can be cleaned up . But the ash and byproduct of scrubbing co 2 is where do they put it ? Every body cries about the air polluting . But the waste problem is ignored . There is no such thing as "clean coal ". That is a political lie at its best .
Jerks like Mconnel should be made to live next to coal ash piles and sludge ponds . In the DR you can't just dump it in the sea . Like everything else . It will come back on the beaches .


!!!!
