Rockash scandal proves need to convert coal-fired power plant: expert.!!!!

Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic paid, this year in "in absolute secrecy," US$37.0 million to 41 people affected by the pollutant coal ash (rockash) dumped at Arroyo Barril, Samana (northeast) from 2003 to 2004.

Lawyers Institute for Environmental Protection (INSAPROMA) president Euren Cuevas made the affirmation Wednesday in an international video-conference with experts who push to convert the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant to natural gas.

He said the government paid the money as a result of agreement with the multinational energy group AES, and the people who sued it for damages.

Cuevas said despite AES' liability for damages, the agreement signed by the government and the company, for illegally dumping the waste in 2007, the State was paid with US$6 million, but agreed to assume the other lawsuits.

He said a US judge in Delaware last year announced that AES and the attorneys for the Arroyo Barril plaintiffs had reached a settlement to end the suit.

"The agreement reached in April to be announced in Delaware and the compensation paid in this agreement materialized last August in absolute secrecy," Curvas said in the panel held in the Pedro Mir Library.

"These events demonstrate the highly polluting nature of the ashes of coal plants," the INSAPROMA executive said

"Because of being a pollutant and toxic, the Dominican State received six million dollars compensation in 2007 and now, in 2016, for the same cause, the Dominican state itself paid 37 million dollars to people whose health were affected by these ashes."

It will produce in a year four times more than deposited in Arroyo Barril.

Cuevas said the coal ash produced by the Punta Catalina plant is the same as those dumped in Arroyo Barril and Manzanillo (northwest), "with the great difference that Punta Catalina will produce in a single year four times the amount of ashes poured into these two communities."

He added that while 54,000 tons of coal ash were dumped in Arroyo Barril and Manzanillo, Punta Catalina will produce 174,000 tons of the pollutant and 14,000 tons of slag annually.