Santo Domingo.- The Office of the Comptroller on Thursday said of the 37 officials who as Nov. 28 hadn't submitted their financial statement to the Accounts Chamber," only 16 hadn't done so to date."

It said the only one yet to comply cited illness as an excuse.

Asked about the figures in the National Palace on Thursday, Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez Marchena stated president Danilo Medina's position: Absolute firmness with those who have not submitted their statement.

Rodríguez said Medina convened those officials to the National Palace today, to do "explaining" to the media.

In a press conference the official spokesman said those officials have receipts to prove that they submitted their financial statement on time.

No pay

Treasurer Alberto Perdomo revealed that the wages of 10 officials have been retained thus far, a restriction he affirms will be lifted when they produce the Accounts Chamber's certification.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 9 Dec 2016 8:57 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
16 hadn't done so to date." It said the only one yet to comply cited illness as an excuse. wages of 10 officials have been retained thus far. Where do they get these numbers from. None of them add up. Is it 16 or 1 and if either of these why 10 have had their wages retained?????????
Written by: foresthill, 9 Dec 2016 9:10 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Five days after deadline expired, 4,388 Gov. officials still scofflaws.

This was the report a few days ago.

So how many did not file yet?

The land of corruption.
