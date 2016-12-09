Santo Domingo.- The Superior Administrative Court will rule next Thursday 9am on the request for an injunction filed by the National Business Council (Conep) to force several State agencies to enforce the Antitrust Law against the monopoly in transport and alleged anticompetitive practices by the truck and bus owners associations.

Court justice Diógenes Villalona handed down the ruling after the conclusions and motions by the lawyers of the various government agencies and transport associations, which seek to declare Conep's lawsuit inadmissible.

As occurred in a hearing last week, dozens of drivers from the various unions with banners, using bullhorns, drums, trumpets, and other musical instruments, demanded that the court reject Conep's court action.

During the hearing Conep executive director Rafael Paz said the transport unions seek to deceive the justices with technicalities to delay the litigation.

For his part, Juan Hubieres, who heads the powerful bus owners association Fenatrano, said if the proceedings abide by the Constitution, then the ruling will favors them.

Hubieres, together with union bosses Antonio Marte and Blas Peralta, the latter being held for murder, are known as the "country's owners" for their often violent strikes with apparent impunity.