Santo Domingo.- The risqué movements by the cheerleader-dancers in the country's stadiums will be an prickly issue for Dominican Republic's Commission Professional Baseball League (Lidom), in the heels of a barrage of criticism since Wednesday.

Local media report on the "inappropriate behavior" by the dancers which excite the fans, prompting Lidom's Discipline and Ethics Commission to order it corrected immediately.

The brouhaha unleashed this week stems from videos that went viral in the social networks, that show the teams' cheerleaders with "inappropriate dances and attire" atop the dugouts,.

"As far as the present championship is concerned, these dancers' attitude and behavior in their dances and attire contradict ethical and moral standards, as referred to in Article 3 of the League By-Laws, and have been verified by these dancers," says part of the document.