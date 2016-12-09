Santo Domingo.- The risqué movements by the cheerleader-dancers in the country's stadiums will be an prickly issue for Dominican Republic's Commission Professional Baseball League (Lidom), in the heels of a barrage of criticism since Wednesday.
Local media report on the "inappropriate behavior" by the dancers which excite the fans, prompting Lidom's Discipline and Ethics Commission to order it corrected immediately.
The brouhaha unleashed this week stems from videos that went viral in the social networks, that show the teams' cheerleaders with "inappropriate dances and attire" atop the dugouts,.
"As far as the present championship is concerned, these dancers' attitude and behavior in their dances and attire contradict ethical and moral standards, as referred to in Article 3 of the League By-Laws, and have been verified by these dancers," says part of the document.
Bad move as they were better than the team.
I used to ask the women next to me if they were offended by the twerking.
Everyone laughed.
The images are racy. However, the indignation is launched at the cheerleader-dancers only because they are an easy target.
You have to ask about the lack of public indignation or little media attention towards the many entertainment locations, such as discos, bars, and street venues where similar exhibitions are daily routine in plain view of the public's eye.
File this under selective indignation.
Can't wait for the Church to weigh in.