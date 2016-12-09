Santo Domingo Este.- The parents of Carla Massiel Cabrera, who vanished June 2015 and whose body was found in August, on Friday filed felony charges against Liliana Santana, whose late father owned the Clinica Integral, linked to alleged trafficking of organs.

The complaint filed at Santo Domingo province 3rd Instruction Court, Massiel's mother Diolandita Cabrera accuses Santana of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

Santana's lawyers however vow to challenge prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías, whom they accuse of conducting an investigation without consulting Massiel's family.

They said they are willing to take the case to the Supreme Court if Dina refuses to prosecute.

Codefendants

Already indicted in the case figure Juan Cabral Martínez and Dalvin José Trinidad Infante, who turned state evidence in plea bargaining.