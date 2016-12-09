Close Gallery
Santo Domingo Este.- The parents of Carla Massiel Cabrera, who vanished June 2015 and whose body was found in August, on Friday filed felony charges against Liliana Santana, whose late father owned the Clinica Integral, linked to alleged trafficking of organs.

The complaint filed at Santo Domingo province 3rd Instruction Court, Massiel's mother Diolandita Cabrera accuses Santana of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

Santana's lawyers however vow to challenge prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías, whom they accuse of conducting an investigation without consulting Massiel's family.

They said they are willing to take the case to the Supreme Court if Dina refuses to prosecute.

Already indicted in the case figure Juan Cabral Martínez and Dalvin José Trinidad Infante, who turned state evidence in plea bargaining. 

Written by: Ricardolito, 9 Dec 2016 1:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
why is the heading .organ trafficking case.. when the charges the accusations are conspiracy ,kidnapping and murder . Also are the parents pressing charges or just the mother ,because earlier the father accused the mother of the murder.!! I do not think accuracy is a priority when theremay be some sensation.
Written by: foresthill, 9 Dec 2016 11:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Ricardolito.
Please remember that DT is not a news network but a stupid group of chicas playing cut and paste with no interest in producing proper reporting.
Written by: ciber, 10 Dec 2016 9:52 AM
From: United States
There seems to be a sickness here that their is no cure for. Unless they establish the Death penality.
Written by: DomRat, 10 Dec 2016 4:11 PM
From: Dominican Republic
@ ciber: in which case it becomes a terminal illness. There is always some grass to be mowed, some shrub to be gotten rid of. There is no particular use in keeping bloodlines of sociopaths and psychopaths intact - better to eliminate them. One peso versus 10 of thousands out of the public purse. Put them in jail for 10 years to soak, in case there is evidence to exonerate then end it.
Written by: JHCL2016, 10 Dec 2016 10:04 PM
From: Dominican Republic, PA' LANTE: Danilo 2016 * Leonel con Visión 2020!

The family cayo en manos de ambulance chasing lawyers; se jodieron!


