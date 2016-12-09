Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic authorities on Friday announced the bust of an immigrant trafficking network and arrested eight people in connection with the case, including a Dominican Immigration inspector, AP reports.

The group allegedly forged papers and sent people to different parts of the United States and Europe in alleged complicity with officials and other people at several airports in the country.

In a statement, the Justice Ministry said an investigation led to the network's members, who've been identified and detained on charges of forging and tampering with travel documents, some stolen, "with which they managed to circumvent migratory security points."

It said the network charged as much as US$15,000 for each person which resorted to that service.

Among those arrested are a migration inspector and an airline security agent, who'll be taken before a judge in the coming hours.

"During the operations and raids carried out with bench warrants, two clandestine laboratories that were dedicated to falsify, alter and reproduce passports, visas and residences of different countries, using sophisticated tools and advanced technology" were also dismantled."