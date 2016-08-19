Santo Domingo.- Haiti’s Senate Ethics Anticorruption and Commission has rendered a report stressing that the more than US$3.8 billion received from Petrocaribe oil agreement to support that nation has prompted society to perceive that a part of it was used to "help personally enrich some leaders who were in charge of managing it."

The revelations in the report form part of a cross-border scandal of alleged graft at the center of which figures the powerful Dominican senator Felix Bautista, of the ruling PLD party.

The report lists the top alleged culprits were the following presidents and prime ministers, with the respective amounts under their control:

"Therefore, the transactions analyzed were made by the administrations of Préval / Pierre-Louis (September 2008 - October 2009) US$197,500,000; Preval / Bellerive (November 2009 - May 2011) US$348,240,830; Martelly / Conille (November 2011 - May 2012) US$210,303,222; Martelly / Lamothe (May 2012 - December 2014) US$668,315,429; and Martelly / Paul (January 2015 - March 2016) US$280,003,698."

It suggests judicial action against companies and individuals who violated or circumvented the emergency laws, to obtain works or which have yet to conclude, Dominican companies among them.

The call for prosecution was made against former prime ministers Jean Max Bellerive and Laurent Lamothe, as well as several former ministers of Public Works, Finance, Agriculture, Natural Resources, Rural Development, and Health.

In its report that the commission said "justice should ask for an explanation of those contracts with retroactive effect from resolutions adopted in 2013, 2014 and 2015, to make them fall within the period of emergency that ended in November 2012. The move is disgraceful and show, if necessary, that these administrations have deliberately scoffed at the law to avert any control by the National Public Procurement Commission (NSCLC). "

It refers to companies headed by Bautista, all three having the same owner, including Hadom and Rofi, which figure as donors to several Haitian political.

“The investigation confirmed the suspicions of nepotism and graft and corruption in the management of this program. In fact, the use of mechanism from direct allocation or restricted tender for the award of public contracts facilitated the signing of contracts to the detriment of the interests of the State. Officials authorized, for example, three companies belonging to the same people to bid for contracts totaling several hundred million dollars, which allowed them to obtain all without competition,” the report says, quoted by acento.com.

The commission suggests a wider investigation into the companies that allegedly ballooned cost of the works, including Hadom and Constructora Rofi and RNM and SOTEC, among others.

It also confirmed the bribes to Haitian politicians who received money from Bautista’s accounts, particularly former presidential candidate Mirlande Manigat and former president Michael Martelly.