Santo Domingo.- Haiti’s
Senate Ethics Anticorruption and Commission has rendered a report stressing
that the more than US$3.8 billion received from Petrocaribe oil agreement to
support that nation has prompted society to perceive that a part of it was used
to "help personally enrich some leaders who were in charge of managing
it."
The revelations in the report form part of a cross-border scandal
of alleged graft at the center of which figures the powerful Dominican senator
Felix Bautista, of the ruling PLD party.
The report lists the top alleged culprits were the
following presidents and prime ministers, with the respective amounts under their
control:
"Therefore, the transactions analyzed were made by the
administrations of Préval / Pierre-Louis (September 2008 - October 2009) US$197,500,000;
Preval / Bellerive (November 2009 - May 2011) US$348,240,830; Martelly /
Conille (November 2011 - May 2012) US$210,303,222; Martelly / Lamothe (May 2012
- December 2014) US$668,315,429; and Martelly / Paul (January 2015 - March
2016) US$280,003,698."
It suggests judicial action against companies and
individuals who violated or circumvented the emergency laws, to obtain works or
which have yet to conclude, Dominican companies among them.
The call for prosecution was made against former prime ministers
Jean Max Bellerive and Laurent Lamothe, as well as several former ministers of
Public Works, Finance, Agriculture, Natural Resources, Rural Development, and
Health.
In its report that the commission said "justice should
ask for an explanation of those contracts with retroactive effect from
resolutions adopted in 2013, 2014 and 2015, to make them fall within the period
of emergency that ended in November 2012. The move is disgraceful and show, if
necessary, that these administrations have deliberately scoffed at the law to avert
any control by the National Public Procurement Commission (NSCLC). "
It refers to companies headed by Bautista, all three having
the same owner, including Hadom and Rofi, which figure as donors to several
Haitian political.
“The investigation confirmed the suspicions of nepotism and
graft and corruption in the management of this program. In fact, the use of
mechanism from direct allocation or restricted tender for the award of public
contracts facilitated the signing of contracts to the detriment of the
interests of the State. Officials authorized, for example, three companies
belonging to the same people to bid for contracts totaling several hundred
million dollars, which allowed them to obtain all without competition,” the
report says, quoted by acento.com.
The commission suggests a wider investigation into the
companies that allegedly ballooned cost of the works, including Hadom and
Constructora Rofi and RNM and SOTEC, among others.
It also confirmed the bribes to Haitian politicians who
received money from Bautista’s accounts, particularly former presidential candidate
Mirlande Manigat and former president Michael Martelly.
Written by: bhaitian
, 19 Aug 2016 8:21 PM
From: United States
Never new that we had an anti-corruptions committee, good job, but have a lot more work to and please start with parliament then the mayors then the heads of department. And the police and definitely the defacto president.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Yes I hope the Haitian authorities have more success against Bautista than the fiscal in Santo Domingo ..she screwed that case up so badly and then blamed the judge . Someone has to get Bautista sooner or later , although he very very popular in his electorate .
Written by: AgentX
, 20 Aug 2016 3:19 AM
From: United States
The only way Haiti could escape abject poverty is to restore the death penalty only for corrupt politicians and government employees for fraud ranging from $5 USD and up. Any Senator, Deputy,Judge,Police and other government employees caught stealing should be judged in televised court. If found guilty, should be executed in public. The first 100 executions or less will compel the would be corrupt to take mid course correction.
We know Laurent Lamothe, Jean Max Bellerive, Sophia Martelly,Olivier Martelly, Michel Martelly, Roro Nelson, Sonson Lafamilia etc are certified thieves. Ironically, who is investigating the investigator, Yuri Latortue who is a corruptor and corrupted. Refers to haiti-liberte*com +Yuri Latortue
Written by: AgentX
, 20 Aug 2016 3:22 AM
From: United States
Written by: AgentX
, 20 Aug 2016 3:42 AM
From: United States
Written by: AgentX
, 20 Aug 2016 3:42 AM
From: United States
Politician Mirlande Manigat integrity index is very low. She should refrains herself from giving public speeches or walking on broad daylight in the streets. She must walk in the streets under the cover of darkness meaning from 10: PM to 4:30 AM
2011 Mirlande Manigat betrayed the other presidential candidates that were against Michel Martelly.
2010 Mirlande Manigat received bribes from Félix Ramón Bautista Rosario
Thus, Mirlande Manigat must wears a permanent mask on her face. She has no dignity.
Written by: AgentX
, 20 Aug 2016 4:04 AM
From: United States
The Haitian Senate convoked Laurent Salvador Lamothe several times for investigation during the Michel Martelly administration. Lamothe never show up. He probably was too busy spending the ill gotten monies he stole on Super Model Petra Nemcova to improve his image. Google: prime minister laurent lamothe + supermodel girlfriend petra nemcova
Written by: AgentX
, 20 Aug 2016 4:12 AM
From: United States
Former prime minister Jean Max Bellerive is another accomplished thieves who was stealing Haitian monies from Monday thru Friday and crossed the Haitian-Dominican border on Fridays to spend the ill gotten monies with his Dominican concubine
Written by: bhaitian
, 20 Aug 2016 11:07 AM
From: United States
@AgentX, becareful Mr.Laurent Salvator Lamothe because he appeared infront of the parliament in both instance and they couldn't find anything on that man. What about Garry cornille and Evans Paul.
Written by: ciber
, 20 Aug 2016 2:43 PM
From: United States
Baustia has been playing theese games for many years and knows he will get away clean on both sides of the border! He is smarter and knows who to give money to. These country's run on bribes !
From: Dominican Republic, Santiago
Bautista is a testaferro for the PLD Mafia.
He is a big earner and a celebrity in criminal circles
He will never ever be penalized.
He is a low life filthy bastard who works for Satan himself, Fernandez
The whole world laughs at the broken justice system in DR
Written by: danny00
, 21 Aug 2016 12:26 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Ship walks while money talks loud.
We know Laurent Lamothe, Jean Max Bellerive, Sophia Martelly,Olivier Martelly, Michel Martelly, Roro Nelson, Sonson Lafamilia etc are certified thieves. Ironically, who is investigating the investigator, Yuri Latortue who is a corruptor and corrupted. Refers to haiti-liberte*com +Yuri Latortue
