Santo Domingo.- Dawin Jose Trinidad Infante, being held in connection with the disappearance of Carla Massiel Cabrera, 10, on Friday said the case is about organ trafficking.

"What I mean is that those institutions that are investigating to see if the case is about organs, I am 100% sure that it was so, what happens is that they will try to dismiss it because there are millions and millions at risk," said Trinidad in a recording aired by the TV program El Show del Mediodia.

The accused, who is being held in jail La Victoria, said he’s collaborating with Santo Domingo province prosecutor Olga Dina Llaverías.

"There are many things that are confidential, which cannot be said out there because perhaps my life is at risk here, but what I ask of the prosecutor is protection, I fear for my life and I know that there are powerful people behind this," Trinidad said.

Cabrera went missing on June 25, 2015, in the village Los Garcia, of Pedro Brand township, where lived with her family, 16 miles north of the capital.

Trinidad had requested half a million pesos for information on the child’s whereabouts, according to Manuel Reyes, her stepfather.

Interviewed by listin.com.do, Reyes said the accused, who is being held at La Victoria prison, had asked for money several times in exchange for information on her whereabouts.

"Dawin called me with different phones to threaten me and ask me for money, on one occasion he asked me for a half a million pesos and I just thought about how to get it to find the girl, because you tell me, what one wouldn’t do to find her?"