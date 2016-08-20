Santo Domingo.- Dawin Jose Trinidad Infante, being held in
connection with the disappearance of Carla Massiel Cabrera, 10, on Friday said the
case is about organ trafficking.
"What I mean is that those institutions that are
investigating to see if the case is about organs, I am 100% sure that it was
so, what happens is that they will try to dismiss it because there are millions
and millions at risk," said Trinidad in a recording aired by the TV
program El Show del Mediodia.
The accused, who is being held in jail La Victoria, said he’s
collaborating with Santo Domingo province prosecutor Olga Dina Llaverías.
"There are many things that are confidential, which cannot
be said out there because perhaps my life is at risk here, but what I ask of
the prosecutor is protection, I fear for my life and I know that there are
powerful people behind this," Trinidad said.
Cabrera went missing on June 25, 2015, in the village Los
Garcia, of Pedro Brand township, where lived with her family, 16 miles north of
the capital.
Trinidad had requested half a million pesos for information
on the child’s whereabouts, according to Manuel Reyes, her stepfather.
Interviewed by listin.com.do, Reyes said the accused, who
is being held at La Victoria prison, had asked for money several times in
exchange for information on her whereabouts.
"Dawin called me with different phones to threaten me
and ask me for money, on one occasion he asked me for a half a million pesos
and I just thought about how to get it to find the girl, because you tell me,
what one wouldn’t do to find her?"
If it indeed is a case of murder for organ trafficing, then some professional people have to be involved who have access to refrigeration and organ storage.. You cannot just cut out kidneys or livers , lungs or a heart and leave them on the table .
Some millionaire needed parts
Stop being so stupid people. It doesn't work like that,
You just can't kill a person and rip out organs for Transplant. it doesn't work like that, The body has to be maintained and the organs harvested and preserved in a certain way.
Plus you need to cross type them. The odds that girls organs would be a match for anyone in the D.R. for a transplant is infinitesimal.
This is just an urban legend being played out to sell papers and generate clicks.
Dwain is a pedophile that murder the poor kid.
Yes Curlando,that is probably closer to the truth.
Very sorry to hear about that poor and defenseless little girl, nonetheless it is still irresponsible to make a statement of an alleged organ trafficking and allow that information to be disseminated to the media while the case is still pending and under investigation.
The DR is a country where doctors are underpaid.
Opportunity. It is conceivable there is a market for organs in the DR and the money it brings in.
There are hospitals and clinics where organs can be properly harvested covertly. The donor body then dumped.
Some transplants can be done in the DR but is unlikely using stolen body parts. Too many loose ends to cover.
Stolen body parts most plausibly are sent out of the country to points within 20 hrs, door to door. Kidneys can be transplanted within 30 hrs of harvesting. Because of alleged institutional corrupt behavior it is not unreasonable to suspect Customs officials are bribed to overlook and/or the body parts are described as for medical research use.
So, when the authorities say there is no organ trafficking, think twice. Also, the Titanic was unsinkable and Nixon was not a crook.
Stolen body parts most plausibly are sent out of the country to points within 20 hrs, door to door. Kidneys can be transplanted within 30 hrs of harvesting. Because of alleged institutional corrupt behavior it is not unreasonable to suspect Customs officials are bribed to overlook and/or the body parts are described as for medical research use.
So, when the authorities say there is no organ trafficking, think twice-Zooma
-----------------------------------
Zooma you seem to be quite knowledgeable about this "body parts trafficking" cartel in the DR. Perhaps you should sound the alarm, offer your insights and expertise, because apparently it appears as if the authorities are clueless. But if the opposite is true, then what Dawin Jose Trinidad Infante stated to the media might hold some weight, when he claimed that the authorities might "dismiss it because there are millions and millions at risk," in a recording aired by the TV program El Show del Mediodia.
guIllermone, the insight and expertise is from common sense and knowledge gained from reading, news reports, and documentaries about trafficking of body parts. India has gained notoriety for its trafficking. Poor country, underpaid doctors, and millions of victims to pick from that nobody will miss.
The DR fits right into the profile of countries having such traffic.
When countries deny there is such illegal activity, it exists.
India has gained notoriety for its trafficking. Poor country, underpaid doctors, and millions of victims to pick from that nobody will miss-zooma
----------
Don't know what to think, but would hate to believe such a horrific business actuality takes place in the DR. I too have heard organ trafficking is thriving in India where dealers set up shop, openly do transactions with the public and take advantage of desperate souls in extreme poverty. Its certainly disheartening to hear that many of the victims are actually willing participants, who sell their organs to the highest bidder but often times compensated at a fraction of what was originally promised while unscrupulous brokers get paid quite well for enticing victims. Sadly in a place like India with a population explosion, projected to become the world's most populous country at 1.69 billion, and 76% of the people live on less than US$2 per day, I see why the body parts business still prospers, but I can't see the same for the D
GUILLERMONE, bet these savages are working with the Russian mafia that is in the dr lots of money in this business zooma is on the ball all u want to do is protect the dr. U know every well it's being done in the dr. don't be bathos when u respond to me with your post.
don't be bathos when u respond to me with your post-dummy danny00
----------------------------------------------------------------------
I agree not to be so "bathos" if it makes you uncomfortable, but only if you stop the mawkishness.
lives on less then two dollars a day. so what guillermone u also live on two dollars a day u eat twice a day at McDonald's on 151st in Washington heights and u get by.from their dollar menu. u ever see the movie the body snachers? scary movie but all true. leave india out of this its a Dominican problem.......have great news for u I hear your very up set that the dr can't get the ten thousand tourists the Chinese want nothing to do with the dr. now the good news I was able to persuade 27 Mongolian wrestling coaches to vacation in the dr they bought airline tickets for the 28th of August going into Stgo. spread the word that they are coming let's hope the locals treat them with respect and no hold-ups please if the vacation goes well they will tell others in their country about the dr,
mawkishness. big word for u. my hats off u. Keep them coming my want to expand my vocabulary
mawkishness. big word for u. my hats off u. Keep them coming my want to expand my vocabulary-dummy danny00
------------------------------
I will give you a word you might be able to relate similar to mawkish, I have a Yiddish word schmaltzy.
lives on less then two dollars a day. so what guillermone u also live on two dollars a day u eat twice a day at McDonald's on 151st in Washington heights and u get by.from their dollar menu-danny00
-------------------
You really think you are being funny, don't you ? Believe me, no one finds you amusing. The only one I hear laughing is you. And who can live on 2 bucks per day in the USA? In case you don't remember, I am your neighbor, I live in Florida City right by Palm Dr not too far from US 1. I shop at Walmart and eat at Shorty's BQ restaurant. Ribs are expensive in case you forgot. So I don't know where you get your info from. I haven't been to 151st street in Washington Heights in years, more like 15 yrs ago. So you are confusing me for someone else. My uncle still has his bodega near Dyckman St in case you want a good deal on Plantains,10 for a dollar. Just tell him I sent you. Platanos are good for your brain. If not then just stick it up where the sun don't shine
