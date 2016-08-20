Santo Domingo.- Justice and Transparency Foundation (FJT) director Miguel Angel Reyes on Friday said Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez, is compelled to set a precedent in the Tucanogate scandal.

He said the release of businessmen Daniel Aquino Mendez and his son Daniel Aquino Hernandez and former defense minister, Air Force Gen. Rafael Peña Antonio sends a signal to the population that it seeks to play down the case.

He also warned that the release of the accused, without any conditions other than a ban on travel, endangers many evidence that could vanish and also lets them “concoct all sorts of maneuvers to block out the consequences of the actions for which they’re charged.”

"The Tucano case is symbolic and should become a turning point between what has been called a case of impunity and indifference in cases of corruption and should be exploited to impose a new archetype of the actions of the Dominican justice aimed at ensuring better administration of justice," Reyes said.

“These privileged defendants have to be dispensed the same treatment as all those who violate the law,” Reyes said in reference to money laundering and drug trafficking.