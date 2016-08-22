New York.- The Al-País Party in New York on Saturday said Danilo Diaz’s designation as Sports Minister reveals the weak will of the administration of the ruling PLD party to tackle corruption and its contempt for the Dominican community abroad.

It said Diaz is the same character who was forced to repay more than US$540,000 to 29 people who were defrauded in the Pueblo Bavaro housing project.

"Exposed as a common swindler by the judicial authorities in New York, the now minister in Danilo Medina’s administration has also been barred from dealing in real estate in this city," the political organization said in a statement quoted by acento.com.do.

Al-Pais stressed that there’s no assurance that Diaz has complied in all its parts with the court-ordered agreement. “There’s no doubt that the mantle of impunity that covers the corrupt Dominican politicians is reinforced with designations such as senior PLD leader Danilo Diaz as Sports Minister.”