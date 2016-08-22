Close Gallery
Danilo Diaz and the Pueblo Bavaro fraud, File.
Zoom Picture

New York.- The Al-País Party in New York on Saturday said Danilo Diaz’s designation as Sports Minister reveals the weak will of the administration  of the ruling PLD party to tackle corruption and its contempt for the Dominican community abroad.

It said Diaz is the same character who was forced to repay more than US$540,000 to 29 people who were defrauded in the Pueblo Bavaro housing project.

"Exposed as a common swindler by the judicial authorities in New York, the now minister in Danilo Medina’s administration has also been barred from dealing in real estate in this city," the political organization said in a statement quoted by acento.com.do.

Al-Pais stressed that there’s no assurance that Diaz has complied in all its parts with the court-ordered agreement. “There’s no doubt that the mantle of impunity that covers the corrupt Dominican politicians is reinforced with designations such as senior PLD leader Danilo Diaz as Sports Minister.”

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 22 Aug 2016 10:04 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Wow, so let me get this straight. This guy took money from hardworking Dominicans in New York and now he is rewarded with a government job. Didn't the Danilo people did their homework before recommending that guy for that post.
Written by: Ricardolito, 22 Aug 2016 5:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I simply can not believe this ...how was this man ever presented as a candidate in the first place..and to be made a minister witha criminal record is quite ludicrous and a very poor example to the DR
Written by: danny00, 22 Aug 2016 7:36 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
see they only hire crooks in the dr. !WOW!......what a Fu******UP COUNTRY.
Written by: danny00, 22 Aug 2016 7:38 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
guess they want to hire people with experience working for the government.
Written by: danny00, 22 Aug 2016 7:40 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
ricky, u can't believe this. WHY? don't u read the newspaper?
Written by: danny00, 22 Aug 2016 9:07 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, please don't be bathos when u post about me. THANK YOU MY FRIEND
Written by: danny00, 22 Aug 2016 9:10 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn

Definition of Bathos
Bathos is a sudden change of tone in a work of writing, usually from the sublime to the ridiculous. This may be done unintentionally, and creates a sappy, overly sentimental effect that is a mark of amateur writing.......amateur when going against me. HAHAHAHA
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 