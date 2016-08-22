Santo Domingo.- One motorcyclist was seriously wounded when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on the Macao-Bavaro road Monday morning, Public Works Ministry spokesman Jacobo Mateo Moquete said today.

Mateo, speaking by phone on the Z-101FM morning radio program, said the accident occurred past 8:20am, when the biker was hit by one of the wings as it was forced to land on engine failure. "There was an injured motorcyclist who was on the road. He was hit by one of the wings. His situation is delicate.”

He said first responders took the motorcyclist yet to be identified, to a medical facility, while four of the plane’s passengers were lightly injured.