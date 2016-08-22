Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- While the Office of the Anticorruption Prosecutor continues the investigation into the alleged US$3.5 million bribe to buy eight Super Tucano planes from Brazil aircraft maker Embraer, the debate scandal is poised to take the spotlight in Congress starting Wednesday, since several lawmakers have been linked to the scandal.

At the center of the probe is senator Luis Rene Canaan, who allegedly received the money to secure a US$94.0 million loan with Brazil’s State-owned BNDES Bank to buy the aircraft.

Among the personalities who ask the Senate to issue a statement figure ., Institutionalism and Justice Foundation vice president Servio Tulio Castaños, who said the upper chamber should adopt the initiative and cooperate with authorities. "It would be helpful, not only to clarify the case, but also for the image of the Senate, which has been the most affected with everything that has transpired."

Opposition PRM party senator from Puerto Plata José Ignacio Paliza agrees. “The Senate is obliged to intervene in a thorough investigation to recover its credibility, since it is the institution that is most deeply affected with the issue of bribery.”

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 22 Aug 2016 3:25 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Some hopes. The only thing that will be going on is how best to cover the whole thing up and to have business as usual.
Written by: Ricardolito, 22 Aug 2016 8:09 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Exactly..It is almost impossible that the government will receive any of the alleged stolen money and the only people who will be trapped are those way down the line. Rich Dominicans stink nearly all the time
Written by: danny00, 22 Aug 2016 8:48 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
country's gone wild.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 