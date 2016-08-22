Santo Domingo.- While the Office of the Anticorruption Prosecutor continues the investigation into the alleged US$3.5 million bribe to buy eight Super Tucano planes from Brazil aircraft maker Embraer, the debate scandal is poised to take the spotlight in Congress starting Wednesday, since several lawmakers have been linked to the scandal.

At the center of the probe is senator Luis Rene Canaan, who allegedly received the money to secure a US$94.0 million loan with Brazil’s State-owned BNDES Bank to buy the aircraft.

Among the personalities who ask the Senate to issue a statement figure ., Institutionalism and Justice Foundation vice president Servio Tulio Castaños, who said the upper chamber should adopt the initiative and cooperate with authorities. "It would be helpful, not only to clarify the case, but also for the image of the Senate, which has been the most affected with everything that has transpired."

Opposition PRM party senator from Puerto Plata José Ignacio Paliza agrees. “The Senate is obliged to intervene in a thorough investigation to recover its credibility, since it is the institution that is most deeply affected with the issue of bribery.”