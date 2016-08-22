Santo Domingo.- Former magistrate Francisco Arias, fired in the heels of the “rulings for sale” scandal, arrived on Monday morning in the Vatican Embassy where he allegedly requested political asylum, just two days before a hearing in the scandal.

An unidentified person quoted by diariolibre.com said Arias wasn’t in the embassy any longer.

Just minutes after Arias' lawyer, Carlos Balcácer arrived at the door of the diplomatic mission and said his client wouldnot comment on the decision to seek asylum.

Balcácer told reporters that he advised Arias to leave the place.

A few hours earlier, the former member of the Judicial Council had entered the facility, read a document requesting asylum, and in which accused president Danilo Medina and Senate president Reinaldo Pared of hatching a plot against former president Leonel Fernandez and former justice minister Radhames Jimenez.

In addition to Arias, former judge Awilda Reyes was also indicted for allegedly “selling” sentences favoring drug traffickers and money launderers.

Denial

Just hours later, Senate president Reinaldo Pared discarded las Arias’ accusations as “hair-brained and baseless.”