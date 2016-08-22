Santo Domingo.- A National District court on Monday set for September 8 a preliminary hearing for the trial against National Water Institute (INAPA) former director Alberto Holguin, and Sobeida Perdomo Ogando, who owns a company which obtained eight government contracts all granted in just one day.

7th Instruction Court judge Romero Kenya notified the parties to set the hearing for 9am

Holguin is accused of awarding aqueduct projects in regions to benefit relatives, resorting to two executive orders issued in 2013, despite that they weren’t allocated in the decree.

The indictment says Holguin embezzled and misappropriated more than RD$1.0 billion with Perdomo, with whom he signed eight contracts worth RD$309.7 million for works across the country in just one day. She had claimed that her contractor company (ICA), was the country’s only supplier of vitrified tanks.