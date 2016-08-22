Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The whereabouts of former Finance minister Vicente Bengoa is unknown, reports elnacional.como.do, which for more than a week has tried via several routes for him to respond to allegations that his agency ballooned the US$93.0 Super Tucano airplane deal by US$$18 million.

“Reporters of this daily have called the former official’s residence since last week and was informed that he wasn’t available. And this morning efforts were again unsuccessful,” the outlet said.

The Finance Ministry had claimed that the funds would be for logistics costs for additional equipment and services.

The planes were bought from Brazilian company Embraer in 2008 during the administration of president Leonel Fernandez at an initial cost of US$73.7 million, but rose to US$93.0 million, according to the indictment.  

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: RobertoJose, 22 Aug 2016 7:28 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
lol
Written by: danny00, 22 Aug 2016 7:45 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Ricky, another vanished maybe as u posted last week it also happens in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. SHIP RICKY, A LOT OF DOMINICANS VANISH ONCE THEY GET THEIR DIRTY LITTLE HANDS ON THE DIRTY FILTHY MONEY THAT FLOWS THOUGH THE DR. HAHAHAHA
Written by: CarmenReyes, 23 Aug 2016 6:56 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Santiago
Is anyone surprised?

Another success story for the PLD Mafia
