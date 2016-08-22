Santo Domingo.- The whereabouts of former Finance minister Vicente Bengoa is unknown, reports elnacional.como.do, which for more than a week has tried via several routes for him to respond to allegations that his agency ballooned the US$93.0 Super Tucano airplane deal by US$$18 million.

“Reporters of this daily have called the former official’s residence since last week and was informed that he wasn’t available. And this morning efforts were again unsuccessful,” the outlet said.

The Finance Ministry had claimed that the funds would be for logistics costs for additional equipment and services.

The planes were bought from Brazilian company Embraer in 2008 during the administration of president Leonel Fernandez at an initial cost of US$73.7 million, but rose to US$93.0 million, according to the indictment.