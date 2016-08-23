Santo Domingo.- The US$3.5 million bribe to buy eight Super Tucano aircraft were covered by the value of the purchase contract and sale of the planes, according to the record that is in the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The measure sought to hide the illicit payment promised by the vice president of the plane manufacturer, Embraer, Eduardo Munhos de Campo, to Dominican Air Force Col. Carlos Piccini Nuñez, which was earmarked in the contract as 3.7% for "business representation."

"Once the amount of undue benefit to be paid was established and which was set to be delivered to Piccini Nuñez, Munhos, to implement the simulacrum of the respective payment, the technical area of ??Embraer would have determined, on 01,09,2008, the instruction of the commercial agency agreement for the Dominican Republic, with a percentage of 3.7% on the sale," says the court document sent to the country.

Munhos stressed the need to increase the payment so that the largest share was paid when the Dominican side would pay the first installment of the price of the aircraft, and that the latter coincided upon its delivery. According to a statement provided to the Justice Ministry of Brazil, Embraer doesn’t usually establish commissions in fractional numbers.

From January 2 to May 15 2009, several executives of that company decided, after talking with the legal and financial representatives, cover the payment for the contract of simulation of service between Embraer and the company 4D Business.

The indictment notes that Munhos had initially promised the alleged bribe payment in two installments; the first forUS$2.5 million and the second of US$920,000. In the preliminary stage of negotiations, it would have made the promise of an additional initial fee of US$100,000.

"This chronology ended up being fulfilled, however the highest fees were paid in May and June 2010, due to the difficulties resulting from internal controls of Embraer SA, which on more than one occasion questioned or hindered operations of hidden payments" the case file says.

Piccini, who was Air Force director of special projects, had instructed the maker of the Tucanos, to make payment through 4D Business Group companies, Ferroboc and MagyCorp. The executives were forced to change the strategy of payments.

According to the document, with the help of Orlando José Ferrera Neto, Albert Close, Acir Padilha, Luis Alberto Lage da Fonseca, Eduardo Fernandes Fagundes and Marcelo Bester, Munhos proceeded to hire Elio Moti Sonnenfeld, as a sales representative of the company to promote and propose sales of the aircraft to Jordan and also to subsequent conduct payments covertly to the military officer, who was sent to three months of pretrial detention.

Former defense minister Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio, and Daniel Aquino Mendez and his son Daniel Aquino Hernandez are free on bond, whereas senator Luis Rene Canaan is also linked to the scandal.

Money trail

On April 24, 2009, the US subsidiary of Embraer transferred US$100,000 to the company 4D, the transfer of May 22, 2010 was to the company Blobaltix SA, based in Uruguay, whose representative, Elio Moti Sonnenfeld was instructed to pay Piccini. The last transfer made by 4D was US$920,000 on June 22, 2010.