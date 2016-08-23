Close Gallery
Awilda Reyes Beltré, Francisco Arias Valera.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Former judge Francisco Arias, one of the leading figures in the “rulings for sale” scandal, on Monday night said his intention in trying to seek asylum in the Vatican Embassy was to press the Reservas bank and the Banks Superintendence to return his savings, because he’s “economically drowned.”

Arias, who lives in the upscale Arroyo Hondo sector said he’s surviving with his wife’s salary and the help from some relatives. He was terminated late last year when the scandal broke

He said at no time did he accuse Supreme Court chief justice Mariano German of misconduct, and has nothing against him. "My intention was to draw attention that sectors within the government, not president Danilo Medina, in this case the Banks Superintendence and the Reservas bank, mainly for refusing to comply with the ruling on June 23 ordering the lifting of the lien to the funds that are in the bank."

He said both the Reservas bank and the Banks Superintendence are using machinations to circumvent the ruling handed down by National District instruction judge Ramona Rodriguez for the, who hears his case and that of judge Awilda Reyes, ordering the release of his money, even despite having to serve court subpoenas seven times.

Arias said because he’s familiar with procedures he drafted a letter, and headed to the Vatican Embassy, seeking asylum, but reiterated it was a way to attract attention. "Because if you don’t draw attention in this country, here you’re ignored, the citizen dies."

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: lsantiago77, 23 Aug 2016 1:30 PM
From: United States
i think its prob easier converting an athest to christianity than getting something done in the DR
Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Aug 2016 8:43 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I hope he never sees one single peso of his money ..it is exactly that money which he obtained by selling his judgements...so why should he have it back. As for going to the Vatican office, really ...that proves how stupid he is . I can imagine how angry the Vatican office must feel about being used by a crooked judge .
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 