Santo Domingo.- Former judge Francisco Arias, one of the leading figures in the “rulings for sale” scandal, on Monday night said his intention in trying to seek asylum in the Vatican Embassy was to press the Reservas bank and the Banks Superintendence to return his savings, because he’s “economically drowned.”

Arias, who lives in the upscale Arroyo Hondo sector said he’s surviving with his wife’s salary and the help from some relatives. He was terminated late last year when the scandal broke

He said at no time did he accuse Supreme Court chief justice Mariano German of misconduct, and has nothing against him. "My intention was to draw attention that sectors within the government, not president Danilo Medina, in this case the Banks Superintendence and the Reservas bank, mainly for refusing to comply with the ruling on June 23 ordering the lifting of the lien to the funds that are in the bank."

He said both the Reservas bank and the Banks Superintendence are using machinations to circumvent the ruling handed down by National District instruction judge Ramona Rodriguez for the, who hears his case and that of judge Awilda Reyes, ordering the release of his money, even despite having to serve court subpoenas seven times.

Arias said because he’s familiar with procedures he drafted a letter, and headed to the Vatican Embassy, seeking asylum, but reiterated it was a way to attract attention. "Because if you don’t draw attention in this country, here you’re ignored, the citizen dies."