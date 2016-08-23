Santo Domingo.- National District mayor David Collado on Monday promised to recover the seaside avenue El Malecón and pull out heavy traffic, as part of his first 100 days in the post.

The pledge seems to be taken right out of inaugural speeches delivered by his predecessors in the New World’s oldest City Council.

He said the Malecon’s gutters will be cleaned, sidewalks repaired and the benches changed so visitors can contemplate the sea.

He said two parking lots will be built in the same area of ??the Malecón and invited entrepreneurs who have closed businesses to sell or rent them to the City for parking.

Collado said the works will be from Lincoln Av. to the port including a bikeway that will require wider sidewalks.

The official said he regrets that hotels along the Malecon are bankrupt, which he says spur hotel investors to opt for the central part of the city.

Interviewed by the Corripio media group, Collado said he will meet in the coming days with the Dominican Republic Industries Association and truckers associations to find ways to take out the heavy traffic out of the Malecon, which was already banned by a City Council resolution.