Santo Domingo.- National District mayor David Collado on
Monday promised to recover the seaside avenue El Malecón and pull out heavy
traffic, as part of his first 100 days in the post.
The pledge seems to be taken right out of inaugural
speeches delivered by his predecessors in the New World’s oldest City Council.
He said the Malecon’s gutters will be cleaned, sidewalks repaired
and the benches changed so visitors can contemplate the sea.
He said two parking lots will be built in the same area of
??the Malecón and invited entrepreneurs who have closed businesses to sell or
rent them to the City for parking.
Collado said the works will be from Lincoln Av. to the port
including a bikeway that will require wider sidewalks.
The official said he regrets that hotels along the Malecon
are bankrupt, which he says spur hotel investors to opt for the central part of
the city.
Interviewed by the Corripio media group, Collado said he will
meet in the coming days with the Dominican Republic Industries Association and truckers
associations to find ways to take out the heavy traffic out of the Malecon,
which was already banned by a City Council resolution.
Written by: laman00
, 23 Aug 2016 1:59 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Not a word about security,you can't even walk after dark as with entire city......
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Security is really a police matter and so a national government matter . I have no problems walking in my part of the capital at night and actually during summer now, at least half the city lives in the streets until very late at night ..just to stay a bit cooler.
Written by: bernies
, 23 Aug 2016 5:06 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
I think that the hotels in the area needs to do their part and not just expect for the government to do everything for them. It is about time that they pay for it in order to attract more visitors to their hotels. The hotels don't pay taxes and gets lots of government benefits so they should contribute to restore the one prime part of the city, If the hotels were to hire a least 6 security guards to patrol the area from 7pm till 2am a lot more of their guest will be walking down the street from Guibia to El Obelisco and more other little businesses will be installed on that area like they used. Chimys and hot dogs stands as well as places to buy beers stuffs like that..
Written by: laman00
, 23 Aug 2016 6:19 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Are you mad? what do you mean it is a police and government matter? just who do you think this mayor works for????? are you losing your head man or what?
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 7:34 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
leave Ricky's alone please. he's lost it he's gone lost cause maybe he's never hear of New York mayor Rudy Giuliani he took over New York with over 2500 murders stood with the police and cleaned up the city. problem is dr has no real police force. in the dr the only job mayors of any city have is rob anything they can get their hands on.
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 7:40 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
New York this year expects over 60 million tourists this year. dr expects 10 million tourists that ain't coming. Only they might get is 27 Mongolian wrestling coaches. I had too beg them to vacation in the dr. Go easy Florida city. HAHAHAHA
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 8:25 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Las Vegas had 48 million last year. DR HAHAHAHA
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
laman , I am sure even from the far off California , you know that the new Mayor is responsible to his council and not to the national government . This mayor most certainly does NOT work for Danilo .. In fact he was elected because we, in the district National were very angry with the previous mayor and voted him out but , the District National voted very much in favour of Danilo. The mayor does NOT work for the Central Government but the Central Government is responsible for the Police and AMET and the military in every council. All councils receive their money from the government via a central body that for many years was controlled by that dreadful man Aristy .. The central body allocates the funds around the various councils
So no local council here can do much about security on the streets except things like putting in cameras .
Written by: laman00
, 23 Aug 2016 8:46 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
How strange i didn't know that, here in my city the mayor has all the say when it comes to security of the citizens that live within the city.
Written by: DRmaker
, 23 Aug 2016 8:58 PM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
ZIKA virus recently reported in Florida.
Florida prolly gonna lose millions of tourists because of that.
Danny00 can''t be affected because he was born with it from his African mother who caught it in the 1950's in the Congo.
And after Danny's mom moved to Mount Vernon, NY she was already pregnant with Danny.
I dunno, maybe it had something with why Danny has such major learning disabilities........he just can't get past the grade 4 spelling level.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
lawman yes it is a bit unusual here because in England there are many different police forces and Scotland Yard seldom is called in to work outside London and in Australia, each state has its own police force .
In most countries, a city or state has an income stream from rates placed on each property within its borders. The National District in Santo Domingo proposed to do this about three years ago but the courts said they were not permited to do so.
Written by: laman00
, 24 Aug 2016 12:07 AM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Like I always say Ricky as many many times before it is wierd and backward never heard of such a thing anywhere else, but I guess you know it better then me and I believe you, it doesn't supprise me a bit.
