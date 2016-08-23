Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee chairman Ramon Cabrera on Tuesday asked Senate president Reinaldo Pared to create a bicameral commission to study the bill that trims the profits of Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) and the potential investments.

Cabrera, who author the initiative to reduce the AFP’s profit from 30 to 15 percent, warned that leaving the law as is means that in 2028 when the pension on age is implemented, workers will receive "a pittance that wouldn’t even be enough to eat."

He complained that the Senate has shelved his proposed legislation for more than four years, but has yet to go to a public hearing during that time.

"We have to soak our beard in view of what’s happening with the pension fund in Chile, which has called for protests under the slogan: "No more AFP,” because that system has been in that country for more than 30 years and is giving miserly pensions. The same situation is happening in Peru and Costa Rica. The latter ordered a study that found that the system would be insolvent in 2023," said Cabrera, ruling PLD party deputy for Santo Domingo.

