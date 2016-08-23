Santo Domingo.- Relatives, friends and neighbors of a Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMET) agent jailed for allegedly assaulting a prosecutor who parked her SUV illegally on Tuesday gathered in front of the National District Court House to demand his release.

They carried pickets that read: "We demand equality for all", "Is the law a crime?" among others, and chanted "We want justice, release Richard,!" in reference to Richardson Sabá.

"I hope they do justice, this will not go unpunished, because just as she did to my son today, she will do it to others (agents), and I donot want this to continue. Here the big part cannot want to crush the small," said Tomasa Nuñez, Sabá’s mother.

Videos posted on the web show when Sabá allegedly assaulted assistant prosecutor Sourelly Jáquez, who falls to the ground when she lunged at the traffic cop who was recording the official as she ranted as Saba who asked her for her driver's license for being illegally parked.

The AMET has announced “all legal assistant| to defend Saba, who was sent to spend 30 days in jail.