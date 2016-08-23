Richard Saba Núñez protest Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Santo Domingo.- Relatives, friends and neighbors of a
Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMET) agent jailed for allegedly assaulting a
prosecutor who parked her SUV illegally on Tuesday gathered in front of the National
District Court House to demand his release.
They carried pickets that read: "We demand equality
for all", "Is the law a crime?" among others, and chanted
"We want justice, release Richard,!" in reference to Richardson Sabá.
"I hope they do justice, this will not go unpunished,
because just as she did to my son today, she will do it to others (agents), and
I donot want this to continue. Here the big part cannot want to crush the small,"
said Tomasa Nuñez, Sabá’s mother.
Videos posted on the web show when Sabá allegedly assaulted
assistant prosecutor Sourelly Jáquez, who falls to the ground when she lunged
at the traffic cop who was recording the official as she ranted as Saba who asked
her for her driver's license for being illegally parked.
The AMET has announced “all legal assistant| to defend
Saba, who was sent to spend 30 days in jail.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I really hate Dominican justice ,,it is ridiculous to put this man in prison...much fairer to set a low bail figure ...I am 100% behind the protesters
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
The judge needs to be put in prison and the assistant prosecutor needs to apologize. yes the mother is right ..one law for the rich, another for the poor
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I think there now has been a meeting between the agent and the assistant fiscal y el chico tiene su libertad . ..I am not 100 % sure but think so.
Written by: laman00
, 23 Aug 2016 6:14 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Now you can the tell difference between a civilized and uncivilized nation who you gonna call when you're in this kind of a situation????
THE GHOST BUSTERS!!!
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 7:19 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Ghost busters. WAIT PLEASE let's see what DR. GUILLERMONE, has to say about this situation.
Written by: blue105
, 23 Aug 2016 7:30 PM
From: United States
Civilized compared to what? the US ? LMAO dumb idiot. a country where everyone who gets pulled over wonders if they'll come home alive?>
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Yes It is all over they have now had an agreement ..so the fiscal comes out looking very bad ..and the boy was just doing his job ... for that he was sent to prison by a very dumb judge
Written by: laman00
, 23 Aug 2016 8:34 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
oh look who's back in the forum it's the GIRLY MAN whats the matter did you get back with your boyfriend ?????? Blue if you don't like what you see then just f--king leave for crying out loud, your nothing but a parasite your not invited here in this land of Glory A HOLE......
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 8:57 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
everyone gets pulled over?......BULLSHIP!! only your family members selling drugs gets the pull over. stop selling and pimping and u wouldn't get pulled over. bet u can't wait until the 1st of the month for your food stamps guy. u been over to rikers and sing sing to vist your brothers ship they got pulled over big time didn't they,
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 8:58 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Donkey rider from one campo the blue guy
Written by: laman00
, 23 Aug 2016 9:02 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Exactly a Donkey rider he is.....
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 9:06 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, please don't be " pernickety " when posting about me. I love u and I'm your friend. XMAS IS COMING SANTA KNOWS IF YOUR NAUGHTY OR NICE.
Written by: danny00
, 23 Aug 2016 9:12 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Blue should take Ricky for a ride on his DONKEY around Stgo at night when it's safe so both can cool off from the breeze coming off the MALECON. Had enough for today. good night and don't let the bedbugs bite. and theirs plenty of bed bugs in the dr,
THE GHOST BUSTERS!!!
Exactly a Donkey rider he is.....