Santo Domingo.- Emails between then Air Force special projects director Col. Carlos Piccini, and executives of Brazil plane maker Embraer have allowed a close look into the conduct of the accused in the Super Tucano graft case.

The electronic messaging system was supplied to Brazilian authorities by the United States, along with the contract of the transaction for the light military aircraft, as well as the financing agreement between Brazil State-owned Bandes bank and the Dominican Republic with Embraer.

The evidence provided by US were authorized by a Federal judge in Sao Jose dos Campos when there were no indications of money laundering. "These indications, being sent by the United States, led to the declaration of incompetence of the court and the distribution of the facts, or designation by lot to the Seventh Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, as prevention," the case file says, quoted by diariolibre.com.

The document notes that the August 25, 2008, Piccini asked Eduardo Munhos do Campo and Luis Eduardo Zorzenon Fulmagalli, Embraer vice president and director respectively, for the use of a discrete communication channel to maintain the dialogue.

For their "text and context" in contacts to pay a US$3.52 million bribe to buy the aircraft, called "PLRUS$5" they expressed fear of being discovered and afraid to use telephones. "They also indicate the possibility, with obvious knowledge of the partners, the benefit were to be destined, at least to more than one person besides Piccini, apparently a Dominican senator," the document says.

A September 16, 2008, email states that Munhos began preparations to pay the undue gain, as soon as he became apprised that the Senate of the Dominican Republic approved the financing agreement.

In one email the Dominican side expressed concern for the delay in the agreed payout of the money.

Messages between Embraer executives with Colonel and others sent between themselves, on 17/02/2009 at 9:50, at 9:41 18/02/2009, 31/03/2009 at 20: 22 and on 05/05/2009, show the work of concealment and approach given the difficulties they were having of the company’s control system.

Finance Minister clarifies participation

On Tuesday, former finance minister Vicente Bengoa said his department only intervened in the contracts for the loans to buy the planes, not in their purchase.