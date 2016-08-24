Santo Domingo.- Among anecdotes and remembrances, Felipe Rojas Alou thanked the San Francisco Giants for the distinction of putting his name on the organization’s new baseball complex in Tierra Alta, Boca Chica, just half an hour east of the capital.

"This is a great recognition. The Rojas Alou family stings and spreads," he said at the opening of the sports complex built on more than 41,000 square meters.

Alou recalled that he joined the Giants in 1955, when they were still in New York.

He debuted in the majors on that team in 1958 and remained until 1963 when he was traded to Milwaukee. "I’ll never forget that when I was traded from the Giants to the Milwaukee Braves that created turmoil in the Rojas Alou family, which didn’t end until the Montreal Expos released me as manager in 2001 and I returned to the Giants in 2003."

The former slugger said shared his memories during the opening of the academy accompanied by Ozzie Virgil, Juan Marichal and his brother Jesus.