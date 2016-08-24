Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- In yet another case “Only in Dominican Republic,” the National District Office of the Prosecutor on Tuesday said it dropped the case against Metropolitan Transit Authority (Amet) officer Richardson Saba, charged with assaulting Assistant DA Sourelly Jáquez, when both admit culpability and agreed to put an end to the brouhaha.

"I will pay the corresponding fine because all of us in law enforcement are the first called to comply," said Jáquez.

The prosecutor had accused Saba of assault, but admitted having committed a traffic violation when she parked on the sidewalk.

Meanwhile the traffic cop said he "involuntarily" assaulted the official. "The situation got out of control, but I’m very sorry because she's a lady and I’ve always been respectful of all people and especially women."

Reading from a document, Saba said he comes from an honest, humble and hardworking family.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: laman00, 24 Aug 2016 12:14 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Only in Dominican: Traffic cop, prosecutor ‘kiss ‘n make up’

Not before getting hummiliated in public and that is called (UNCIVILIZED) in any dictionary!!!!
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 