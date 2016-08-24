Only in Dominican: Traffic cop, prosecutor ‘kiss ‘n make up’

Santo Domingo.- In yet another case “Only in Dominican Republic,” the National District Office of the Prosecutor on Tuesday said it dropped the case against Metropolitan Transit Authority (Amet) officer Richardson Saba, charged with assaulting Assistant DA Sourelly Jáquez, when both admit culpability and agreed to put an end to the brouhaha.

"I will pay the corresponding fine because all of us in law enforcement are the first called to comply," said Jáquez.

The prosecutor had accused Saba of assault, but admitted having committed a traffic violation when she parked on the sidewalk.

Meanwhile the traffic cop said he "involuntarily" assaulted the official. "The situation got out of control, but I’m very sorry because she's a lady and I’ve always been respectful of all people and especially women."

Reading from a document, Saba said he comes from an honest, humble and hardworking family.