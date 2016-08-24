Thugs on motocycles; big problem, few answers

Santo Domingo.- While citizens continue to be wary of public places and worry about their safety, the holdups using motorcycles, muggers make their escape look easy, as assaults have increased in the last few days, with eight cases including that of deputy Education minister Luis de Leon.

Police meanwhile continue looking for ways to prevent them, but the criminals outdo their own feats and seem increasingly encouraged to attack victims at any time of day and place, with their motorcycles the most reliable means of escape.

But despite that the latest assaults include some fatalities thus far the authorities have yet to identify any perpetrator.

Land Transit Agency Resolution No. 02-16, which lists the measures to combat muggings and other crimes in which motorcycles are used, lists the ways to regularize the over 1.5 million bikes in the country.

The resolution however seems to go unenforced.

Newspaper Listin Diario reports that studies reveal that motorcycles are used in as many as 80% of the country’s robberies.

Conundrum

Adding to the chilling figures is the fact that motorcycles have become the most widely used form of passenger transport in the country.