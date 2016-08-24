Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- While citizens continue to be wary of public places and worry about their safety, the holdups using motorcycles, muggers make their escape look easy, as assaults have increased in the last few days, with eight cases including that of deputy Education minister Luis de Leon.

Police meanwhile continue looking for ways to prevent them, but the criminals outdo their own feats and seem increasingly encouraged to attack victims at any time of day and place, with their motorcycles the most reliable means of escape.

But despite that the latest assaults include some fatalities thus far the authorities have yet to identify any perpetrator.

Land Transit Agency Resolution No. 02-16, which lists the measures to combat muggings and other crimes in which motorcycles are used, lists the ways to regularize the over 1.5 million bikes in the country.

The resolution however seems to go unenforced.

Newspaper Listin Diario reports that studies reveal that motorcycles are used in as many as 80% of the country’s robberies.

Conundrum

Adding to the chilling figures is the fact that motorcycles have become the most widely used form of passenger transport in the country.

COMMENTS
10 comment(s)
Written by: laman00, 24 Aug 2016 12:17 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Thugs on motocycles; big problem, few answers

What happen with all that big talk no action police chief couple of weeks ago, this is nothing but a failed state , no progress like Dominicans say (al reverse) simple...
Written by: laman00, 24 Aug 2016 12:23 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016

Oh and I forgot they even asked for help from the military to patrol the streets since good for nothing policia nacional can't control the crime, this president of yours have one bull ship after another unbelievable, they can't even get the upper hand with these couple of thugs...
Written by: Ricardolito, 24 Aug 2016 2:36 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I suppose nearly everyone has been victim to an attack by two people on a motor bike or have had family or friends with bad experiences . It is so different here than in Asia where the delinquents try to rob a bag while on the move. here they put a gun to your head even if you are a pedestrian or sitting in your car at red traffic lights. The only way I can think of , is to have road blocks day and night stopping and searching any two young men on motor bikes.
The biggest problem is , so I have been told numerous times, is that the police are the receivers of the stolen property and so they have no motivation to stop this crime.
Written by: danny00, 24 Aug 2016 6:54 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, yesterday u posted that Stgo was very safe. 1,000 like yourself go out too cool off at night. so make up your mind.
Written by: danny00, 24 Aug 2016 7:23 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, yesterday u posted that Stgo was very safe. 1,000 like yourself go out too cool off at night. so make up your mind.
Written by: danny00, 24 Aug 2016 7:24 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
double post?
Written by: Ricardolito, 24 Aug 2016 9:00 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Of course there are many other cities outside the capital and I think that most people consider that Santiago and Puerta Plata are more dangerous .
Written by: danny00, 25 Aug 2016 3:01 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
I know all 3 cities are very dangerous I lived in all 3 of them.
Written by: bertoberto, 26 Aug 2016 10:54 AM
From: United States, Miami
I see 2 solutions. Arm all citizens and train them to shoot or a massive Moral , Values and Ethics educational program. As time goes on the separation of the rich and the poor gets wider and wider if it continues the haves and have-nots will be 2 different races of people. To unite the 2 into a Culture of ethics, values and morality is one hell of a job. If you dig in and travel in the City , there is such a vast difference in living standards, from a barrio or a upscale community. Where in present time the 2 have little in common. They consider themselves DIFFERENT than the OTHER, so crime is justified. Some poor know they will never be rich so can do as they please
Written by: Ricardolito, 28 Aug 2016 9:57 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
well. a lot of huff and puff but is not the law and probably never will be ...but even it was it has to be enforced ..so just like many other laws relating to bikes or pasolas, it would probably only be enforced one or two weeks every year . Police and AMET officers never wear helmets , they ride two to a bike ..so I imagine locals think what is good for the goose is good for the gander
