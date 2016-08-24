Santo Domingo.- National Transplant Coordination Institute (INCORT) director Fernando Morales on Wednesday reiterated his affirmation that the alleged cases of criminal organ-trafficking are an “urban legend,” that emerge when the media “is short on news.”

He said the situation aims to confuse the population in the case of the girl Carla Massiel Taveras, 10, who vanished in the town of Pedro Brand, north of the capital, because it’s impossible to conduct such surgeries.

He said many times when there are reports of children kidnapped for their organs are just "urban legends" and myths that in his view, emerge periodically because the press is sometimes devoid of news. "Sadly this time it was full of news, and yet it came up. Now it has started to be clarified a little as to what were the causes when it comes to this type of complaint, but hey, that's nearly and virtually improbable."

Interviewed on Antena Latina Channel 7, the physician added that it’s impossible to involve over 100 medical specialists in a criminal trial of this kind, in addition to the implications and complex methods a donor requires.