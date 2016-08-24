Santo Domingo.- National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso said three Propiherbon realtor executives were arrested Wednesday on charges of fraud and forgery, and called customers who invested money in that company to go immediately to her office.
Retired general Ivan Aquiles Hernandez Oleaga, Aquiles Hernandez Bona and Ivette Patricia Hernandez Bona, father and sons respectively, are accused of fraud through the Providencial bank and breach of trust through Propiherbon.
"The prosecution has conducted various investigations during several weeks and proceeded to conduct raids and arrests in the early hours of Wednesday morning," the official said, and urged all people with investment in Propiherbon go to her office as soon as possible to be apprised on the status of the case.
Reynoso added that more details in the case will be provided in the coming hours and will request appropriate measures against the accused.
Its about time. I just hope this is not just all talk but no action. These white collar criminals need to be arrested, prosecuted and sent to prison to serve out their sentences. The only way judicial action can be effective and serve as a deterrent against potential perpetrators is by severely penalizing them. Otherwise, if they realize that the justice system is soft and imposes minimal penalties, business will go on as usual. They will realize that crime does pay and if proven true, no doubt past performance is a good indicator of future results.
Written by: danny00, 24 Aug 2016 7:28 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, SOFT? just like in the states everyone walks according to u.
Soft only for those who have the money to afford the best legal defense money can buy. That is why most times white collar criminals get away scot-free or with a slap on the wrist, while petty criminals end up serving sentences a thousand times more severe then someone who probably or likely defrauded others out of millions.