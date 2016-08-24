Santo Domingo.- National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso said three Propiherbon realtor executives were arrested Wednesday on charges of fraud and forgery, and called customers who invested money in that company to go immediately to her office.

Retired general Ivan Aquiles Hernandez Oleaga, Aquiles Hernandez Bona and Ivette Patricia Hernandez Bona, father and sons respectively, are accused of fraud through the Providencial bank and breach of trust through Propiherbon.

"The prosecution has conducted various investigations during several weeks and proceeded to conduct raids and arrests in the early hours of Wednesday morning," the official said, and urged all people with investment in Propiherbon go to her office as soon as possible to be apprised on the status of the case.

Reynoso added that more details in the case will be provided in the coming hours and will request appropriate measures against the accused.