Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.-An aircraft that had taken off from Punta Cana International Airport headed to Peru was forced to return and forcibly landing on a technical failure.
The Boeing 737 was heading to Jorge Chavez International Airport in Peru, carrying 156 passengers.
The airport authorities currently carry out security measures activated as a precaution.
Share / Recommend this article: Facebook Digg this del.icio.us Technorati Yahoo
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Report as spam/innapropiate
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
thank god this happened in the dr no one else in the world is better equipped to handle this type of situation. 1st responders in the dr train 24/7 for just these problems.HAHAHA
Report as spam/innapropiate
From: Dominican Republic
Just pay your taxes to your criminal government in Washington
Report as spam/innapropiate
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
pay your taxes to Castro and the dr govt. they give NOTHING back to u F****ING IDIOTS.