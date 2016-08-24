Close Gallery
Punta Cana/ File
Zoom Picture

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.-An aircraft that had taken off from Punta Cana International Airport headed to Peru was forced to return and forcibly landing on a technical failure.

The Boeing 737 was heading to Jorge Chavez International Airport in Peru, carrying 156 passengers.

The airport authorities currently carry out security measures activated as a precaution.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: danny00, 25 Aug 2016 2:58 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
thank god this happened in the dr no one else in the world is better equipped to handle this type of situation. 1st responders in the dr train 24/7 for just these problems.HAHAHA
Written by: Vivacuba, 27 Aug 2016 1:06 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Just pay your taxes to your criminal government in Washington
Written by: danny00, 27 Aug 2016 7:37 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
pay your taxes to Castro and the dr govt. they give NOTHING back to u F****ING IDIOTS.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 