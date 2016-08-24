Inwood, NY—Today, Democratic Congressional Nominee Adriano Espaillat and Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez released statements on Robert Jackson’s offensive comments toward Dominican-Americans in an interview posted online earlier this week.

In the interview with NY1 Noticias’ Juan Manuel Benitez, Jackson said: “I say loud and clear to anyone who is viewing this and beyond - you don't have to be Latino, you don't need to be Dominican to best represent the district...because quite frankly, there have been Dominicans that have been representing Dominican districts that are going to prison. So don't tell me they were good representatives. And I know I am not in jail, I'm still out here. I have said to everyone I'm not going to jail for anybody.”

Adriano Espaillat

"The 31st Senate District that I've been proud to represent for six years has zero tolerance for the racial prejudice that Robert Jackson displayed with his comments about Dominican Americans during his TV appearance. This community has been disrespected by Robert Jackson's unfortunate remarks, and he needs to reconsider his participation in this race.”

Ydanis Rodriguez

"Ignorant comments like the anti-Dominican remark made by Robert Jackson on NY1 Noticias threaten the fabric of our community, and pit the diverse neighborhoods of Upper Manhattan against one another. These actions leave behind lasting scars, and divide the district when we should be working together towards progressive change.

As someone who served three terms in the City Council, Jackson knows well that suggesting an entire ethnic group is unfit for office is unacceptable under any circumstances. He needs to explain these remarks immediately if he wants to command any measure of respect and credibility in this Democratic primary.”

