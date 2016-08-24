Inwood, NY—Today, Democratic Congressional Nominee Adriano
Espaillat and Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez released statements on Robert
Jackson’s offensive comments toward Dominican-Americans in an interview posted
online earlier this week.
In the interview with NY1 Noticias’ Juan Manuel Benitez,
Jackson said: “I say loud and clear to anyone who is viewing this and beyond -
you don't have to be Latino, you don't need to be Dominican to best represent
the district...because quite frankly, there have been Dominicans that have been
representing Dominican districts that are going to prison. So don't tell me they were good
representatives. And I know I am not in jail, I'm still out here. I have said
to everyone I'm not going to jail for anybody.”
Adriano Espaillat
"The 31st Senate District that I've been proud to
represent for six years has zero tolerance for the racial prejudice that Robert
Jackson displayed with his comments about Dominican Americans during his TV
appearance. This community has been disrespected by Robert Jackson's
unfortunate remarks, and he needs to reconsider his participation in this
race.”
Ydanis Rodriguez
"Ignorant comments like the anti-Dominican remark made
by Robert Jackson on NY1 Noticias threaten the fabric of our community, and pit
the diverse neighborhoods of Upper Manhattan against one another. These actions
leave behind lasting scars, and divide the district when we should be working
together towards progressive change.
As someone who served three terms in the City Council,
Jackson knows well that suggesting an entire ethnic group is unfit for office
is unacceptable under any circumstances. He needs to explain these remarks
immediately if he wants to command any measure of respect and credibility in
this Democratic primary.”
Alcantara has been endorsed by Senator and Democratic
Congressional Nominee Adriano Espaillat, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz
Jr., former Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer, Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez,
Transit Workers Union Local 100, the New York State Nurses Association and
Fighting for Children PAC.
Written by: anthonyC
, 24 Aug 2016 4:16 PM
From: United States
So stating a FACT is now a racial slur?
Leftist are soooooooo full of crap.
Written by: bernies
, 24 Aug 2016 4:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
I don't see the racial slur on that either. The guy is just simply saying the true. You don't have to be Latino to represent the Latino community same as you don't have to be black in order to represent the black community. Bunch of leftists crying babies is all they are. I don't like that Espailla guy and hope that he loses the election.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Unless the comment by Robert Jackson is being taken out of context and although it may sound a bit prejudicial, I find nothing racist against Dominicans. Nevertheless, I personally consider it a low blow to pull the race card when there is no evidence of racism. I think the term "racism" tends to be used rather loosely by anyone who wishes to gain quick sympathy in favor of their cause, while its casts a shadow of disdain over the opponent. Its a good political tactic, an easy way to put the other side on the defensive. The Haitians use the racism strategy against us all the time and we all know too well its a bunch of bull crap, particularly when the Dominicans are not exactly Scandinavian. Besides Roberts is black and Muslim. In 2013 it was revealed that Jackson had travelled to the DR with Friends for Lead Free Children. Stephen Null, director of the organization, joined Jackson on the trip. Null had 11 yrs earlier pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography
Written by: Chasbo
, 25 Aug 2016 12:27 PM
From: United States
I am guessing this is what he is referring to;
Former Manhattan state Assemb. Gabriela Rosa was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on Friday after claiming that a sham marriage to get citizenship and bankruptcy fraud should be excused because she was an immigrant pursuing the American dream.
Rosa, 47, a naturalized citizen from the Dominican Republic elected in 2012 to represent Washington Heights and Inwood, became the latest in a parade of Albany politicians caught up in scandal when she pleaded guilty and resigned her legislative office in June.
In court papers, Rosa asked for probation, comparing herself to Horatio Alger, and telling Manhattan U.S. District Judge Denise Cote that she was an up-from-the-bootstraps immigra
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Gabriela Rosa is a perfect example of a somewhat ruthless individual who is willing to do whatever it takes to get want they want. No doubt she is ambitious, who within a relatively short period of time was able to achieve a respectable level of prestige within political circles. However, what she failed to realize is that once you become a public figure, your private life becomes subject to scrutiny. What she did is not at all unusual and quite common among all immigrant groups, not just Dominicans. It is most likely that the authorities would have overlooked or missed the offense and she no doubt have gotten away with it. However, people like her must always keep a low profile and stay out of the radar at all times, not try to catch the attention of authorities, otherwise everything is a matter of time. Mrs Rosa is a perfect example of that, when the chicken comes home to roost. The consequences of doing wrong always catch up with the wrongdoer
Written by: danny00
, 25 Aug 2016 1:39 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
The race card and racism, OK! one just has to take a look at your past post about Haitians. I remember one in particular about u writing that u see them in your soup u are eating. I posted quickly that it wasn't Haitian in your soup it was COCKEROACHS in your soup. come on guillermone, u aways call a spade a spade.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
The race card and racism, OK! one just has to take a look at your past post about Haitians. I remember one in particular about u writing that u see them in your soup u are eating. I posted quickly that it wasn't Haitian in your soup it was COCKEROACHS in your soup. come on guillermone, u aways call a spade a spade-dummy00
--------------------
Wrong again, it was a fly in the soup. But I spoke to the waiter and he said don't worry, it was a Haitian fly and they are harmless. They just hungry too and only want to eat soup. We should leave them alone and look the other way, like if nothing is happening and let them do as they wish. They have a right to do that. Jump into a bowl of soup and eat all your food. But you know, that don't sound right. It can't be true. But some people think its ok. you are probably one of the people that don't mind a fly in the soup. You just push it to the side and keep on eating like nothing. Do you think Dominicans should do the same?
Written by: danny00
, 25 Aug 2016 3:25 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
flys I despise them I hate them more then u hate the Haitians, the poles, Russians, Jews and the list goes on. when u used to eat the Dominican CACA SALAMI did u like it with a topping of Dominican flys. U posted u spoke to one waiter I didn't know that McDonald's has a waiter staff. listen anyway we can make a truce between u and i. I don't want to be on your bad side I look up to u your so smart u know everything about everything. also I'm not as smart as u but I do know this. "He who fights and runs away will live to fight another day"...... better I live another day. I know your out hunting 4 me your getting closer. I find my self looking over my shoulder and I don't care 4 that. if your smart you'll sign the peace treaty. XMAS is coming soon and I know for fact u haven't gotten shit from Santa in years. JINGLE BELLS JINGLE ALL THE WAY. OH, WHAT FUN IT IS
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
I know your out hunting 4 me your getting closer. I find my self looking over my shoulder and I don't care 4 that. if your smart you'll sign the peace treaty. XMAS is coming soon and I know for fact u haven't gotten shit from Santa in years. JINGLE BELLS JINGLE ALL THE WAY. OH, WHAT FUN IT IS
-------------------
If you feel that you are being followed, perhaps you should go see a professional about that.
Written by: danny00
, 25 Aug 2016 6:46 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
have a new business 4 u and I PATENT PROTECTION. ........... just think this time before u say no. image one day one smart Dominican will invent something it's gotta happen. the 1st thing this inventer will do is get one patent well u and I will sell him or her the protection for the items they invented. I know u your first thoughts will be this Danny00 is crazy NEVER has one pure blood Dominican has invented anything. I feel in my blood one will in the next 200 years. u and I will make millions. see I can be a nice guy when I want to be. let's put all bad feelings behind us and move forewarned Oop! I mean forward. you'll be miserable the rest of your life thinking about yesterday. yesterday's are gone 4 ever tomorrow is our future. God bless u
Written by: danny00
, 25 Aug 2016 6:57 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
sraelis love to invent things. Last year, the number of patents granted to Israeli companies in medical instrumentation put it first globally in relation to population size and fourth in terms of number of patents. In relation to its population, Israel consistently ranks tops in the world for bio-pharma and life sciences patents. V come on Dominicans. we can do it if Israel can so can we. you'll make more inventing then shoplifting or being one guy working as a moto in pop
Written by: danny00
, 25 Aug 2016 7:09 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
future inventers let me start u off with two great ideas I have for u. to help tourists gain greater visibility; dominican iPhone app that helps users find ladies of the night in the city; and a hygienic, hands-free gadget for disposing of dog dropping. ok it's my idea but I'm giving them too u to get u started for free.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
You are so kind and thoughtful....I like the "hands-free gadget for disposing of dog dropping" the best.
