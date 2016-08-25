Santo Domingo.- Dozens of investigators of the Santo Domingo province office of the prosecutor and National Police officers Wednesday last night raided three clinics and shuttered two, of the Centro Medico Integral.

The authorities entered the facilities and searched the areas of files and labs for evidence that people had been hospitalized to remove their organs.

The investigators seized trays, utensils and surgical equipment in the three clinics, where police officers and Health Ministry inspectors turned away ambulances with patients headed to the emergency areas. Clinic staff reacted with surprised at the authorities’ action and said they didn’t know the reason behind the raids.

The raids in the clinics, located in the Ensanche Ozama, Hainamosa and Villa Duarte subdivisions, come in the wake of statements by the convict Dawin Jose Trinidad, accused of abducting, raping and selling Carla Massiel Cabrera, 9, to extract some of her organs.

She vanished on June 25, 2015, when he left her home in the town Pedro Brand, and her body was found some 500 meters from where lived, after the admitted kidnapper took police to the site where he had buried her.

Trinidad said he kidnapped the girl on a motorcycle and then allegedly sold it to remove her organs.