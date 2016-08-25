Santo Domingo.- Dozens of investigators of the Santo
Domingo province office of the prosecutor and National Police officers Wednesday
last night raided three clinics and shuttered two, of the Centro Medico Integral.
The authorities entered the facilities and searched the areas
of files and labs for evidence that people had been hospitalized to remove
their organs.
The investigators seized trays, utensils and surgical equipment
in the three clinics, where police officers and Health Ministry inspectors turned
away ambulances with patients headed to the emergency areas. Clinic staff reacted
with surprised at the authorities’ action and said they didn’t know the reason
behind the raids.
The raids in the clinics, located in the Ensanche Ozama, Hainamosa
and Villa Duarte subdivisions, come in the wake of statements by the convict Dawin
Jose Trinidad, accused of abducting, raping and selling Carla Massiel Cabrera,
9, to extract some of her organs.
She vanished on June 25, 2015, when he left her home in the
town Pedro Brand, and her body was found some 500 meters from where lived,
after the admitted kidnapper took police to the site where he had buried her.
Trinidad said he kidnapped the girl on a motorcycle and
then allegedly sold it to remove her organs.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Hard to believe......humanity has gone too far down below the lowest common denominator.
Written by: zooma
, 25 Aug 2016 12:17 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
I repeat "When countries deny there is such illegal activity, it exists."
Have any more words, Dr. Morales ?
Written by: laman00
, 25 Aug 2016 12:17 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Such a sad story kidnapping that innocent child for her organs, these culprits deserve the capital punishment all of them that are involved, what is this world coming to.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
You people are talking as if you believe this story ..it is one of those stories that spreads around without foundation. In this country I do not believe there is the expertise to do the transplant .In many advanced countries drivers sign a form donating their organs if they die in an accident but in those countries they have long lists of people waiting for an eye or a kidney or liver . I do not think there is a list of recipients here waiting and I do not think any one could successfully do this very delicate opperation here
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
You people are talking as if you believe this story ..it is one of those stories that spreads around without foundation-Ricardolito
-------------------------
I don't think it is a matter of belief. I think people are just saddened because such a young, innocent and defenseless child loss her life as a victim of a senseless murder. However, the media has reported that the body was found without her vital organs and this is probably how or why the rumors started. Although I too doubt the existence of a organ trafficking ring in the DR, the case is still under investigation but I doubt the authorities will really get to the bottom of this. Don't really understand why they authorities raided and shuttered down the clinic on the bases of an allegation, without real, solid evidence.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I was thinking why the raids took place in those three clinics ..maybe because the alleged murderer somehow gave information aboutthose clinics . I hope the police made the raids to debunk the story . But transplants have to be made in leading teaching hopspitals not in a clinic near Haina. My view is that the man is crazy ..maybe the police methods to make him talk made him that way !!
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
But transplants have to be made in leading teaching hopspitals not in a clinic near Haina. My view is that the man is crazy ..maybe the police methods to make him talk made him that way !!-Ricardolito
-----------------------------
I agree and it makes a lot of sense. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to learn what exactly did the police find in the hospitals that would justify it to be shuttered down. However, I would not doubt that the killer is probably a deranged individual, who kidnapped the little girl as if he was somehow stealing a car and perhaps in his sick mind, thought he could turn her body parts into cash.
From: United States
Why are you so surprise? Just blame it on los Haitianos as usual!
Written by: zooma
, 25 Aug 2016 9:39 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
It appears that many believe because the alleged stealing of organs done here in the DR means there is a covert organ transplant enterprise(s) in the country.
I suspect there is illicit organ harvesting industry and the organs are sold to offshore interests, The closed clinics could have been locations for organ harvesting. Organ transplants are procedures difficult to perform secretly
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: jambdebois, 25 Aug 2016 4:49 PM
From: United States
Why are you so surprise? Just blame it on los Haitianos as usual!
----------------------------------------------
Not at all, no one is blaming Haitians and no one has ever blamed them for nothing that was unjustified. Dominicans have only complained about an uncontrolled and massive influx of illegal Haitian nationals into Dominican territory. I assume your intent is to provoke some of us here and turn into an mud slinging contest. I don't know why you want to instigate as well as disrupt a rather harmonious discussion and turn it into a non existent "Antihaitian" issue that died off long ago and forgotten soon after the assassination of the "goat" dictator Rafael L. Trujillo.
Written by: danny00
, 26 Aug 2016 12:45 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Hard to believe......humanity has gone too far down below the lowest common denominator. JUST THE OTHER DAY U POSTED THAT FOR DOMINICANS THEY ARE NOT EQUIPPED TOO DO THIS TYPE OF SURGERY. I said they are being directed by the Russians or others. guess your wrong I and u both know this has been going on for some time now. U GUYS ARE AT THE BOTTOM
Written by: danny00
, 26 Aug 2016 12:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
my friend when posting about me don't be "AMBAGE" when posting about me
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: danny00, 26 Aug 2016 12:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
my friend when posting about me don't be "AMBAGE" when posting about me
-----------------------------------------------------------
I am the only one on DT who does not ignore and actually pays attention to your trolling?
Nevertheless, what made you want to look up ambage? Please tell us where you read or heard it.
And by the way, you are misusing the word. Ambage is a noun but your are using it like a verb.
Written by: danny00
, 26 Aug 2016 9:47 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, I'm not working I'm taking it easy I'm counting my profits from this week. forget about ambage and u should also try to enjoy the week end. u know life's short for many of us. including u.
Written by: danny00
, 26 Aug 2016 9:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, when u went to California recently did u take the greyhound bus?......can u let me know the cost for the bus if u did travel with greyhound. did u see any Haitians in ca?....if u did did u count them?....... And
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: danny00, 26 Aug 2016 9:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, when u went to California recently did u take the greyhound bus?......can u let me know the cost for the bus if u did travel with greyhound. did u see any Haitians in ca?....if u did did u count them?....... And
-----------------------------
And what?
It was Virgin Atlantic.......great airline, good service and nice people.
Try to avoid SPIRIT at all cost if you have to, they SUCK....!!!!!
I have never seen a company tries so hard to nickel and dime you death.
