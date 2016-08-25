Santo Domingo. – National Police spokesman Nelson Rosario on Wednesday said Canadian national John Verne Ward, 81, has been killed at his home in a resort town. No suspects are in custody.
Ward was found dead Wednesday from apparent stab wounds at his house in the resort city of La Romana (east).
Local media report that the foreigner’s body was found by a friend and fellow Canadian, also living in La Romana.
COMMENTS
5 comment(s)
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
For some unknown reason he was living in the most dangerous part of la Romana .villa hermosa , which with the adjoining district of El Mulo ..there are regular murders here and delinquency is rife . It is an area totally unsuitable for foreigners . The area is as far from being part of a resort part as can be imagined.
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
There are safer areas in the country where foreigners can live which doesn't has to be tourist areas. With 300.00USD per month they can get a nice little apartment or a house. The news is that he might been killed by his lover or maybe his lover friend.
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
bet u it's the Canadian that post on this site DMAKER, last week they ripped of one Canadian for 7 million now this one is dead. dangerous country yes I know it can happen anywhere but it HAPPEN IN THE DR. not some where else. STOP WITH YOUR EXCUSES. THE GUYS GONE
From: Dominican Republic, North coast
I live a long ways from any tourist areas and feel safer than when I live in Canada
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
so stay in the dr