Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo. – National Police spokesman Nelson Rosario on Wednesday said Canadian national John Verne Ward, 81, has been killed at his home in a resort town. No suspects are in custody.

Ward was found dead Wednesday from apparent stab wounds at his house in the resort city of La Romana (east).

Local media report that the foreigner’s body was found by a friend and fellow Canadian, also living in La Romana.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
5 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 25 Aug 2016 11:21 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
For some unknown reason he was living in the most dangerous part of la Romana .villa hermosa , which with the adjoining district of El Mulo ..there are regular murders here and delinquency is rife . It is an area totally unsuitable for foreigners . The area is as far from being part of a resort part as can be imagined.
Written by: bernies, 25 Aug 2016 11:39 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
There are safer areas in the country where foreigners can live which doesn't has to be tourist areas. With 300.00USD per month they can get a nice little apartment or a house. The news is that he might been killed by his lover or maybe his lover friend.
Written by: danny00, 25 Aug 2016 8:05 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
bet u it's the Canadian that post on this site DMAKER, last week they ripped of one Canadian for 7 million now this one is dead. dangerous country yes I know it can happen anywhere but it HAPPEN IN THE DR. not some where else. STOP WITH YOUR EXCUSES. THE GUYS GONE
Written by: Mart1n, 26 Aug 2016 5:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, North coast
I live a long ways from any tourist areas and feel safer than when I live in Canada
Written by: danny00, 26 Aug 2016 10:21 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
so stay in the dr
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 