Santo Domingo.- The surprise closure of three private clinics in Santo Domingo East and the Justice Ministry’s silence have fueled speculation that organ trafficking is behind the case of 10-year-old Carla Massiel Cabrera, who vanished last year, and which has rocked the country.

In a statement the Public Health Ministry affirmed it collaborates with the Justice Ministry and other authorities, which have raided several clinics on a bench warrant.

Meanwhile members of the National Transplant Council (CNT) and the National Transplant Coordination Institute (INCORT) asked that the Office of the Prosecutor proceed carefully and suspend the searches at private medical centers in Santo Domingo East, because in their view, "only serve to reinforces public opinion on the "urban legend which arises from time to time of alleged organ trafficking.”

Moreover National Health Service (NHS) director Nelson Rodriguez said that while only the Public Health Ministry regulates private health centers, it’s up to the Justice Ministry to investigate alleged organ trafficking.

Mum

Santo Domingo province prosecutor Olga Dinah Llaverias, who reportedly, heads the investigation directly, refused to provide details when diariolibre.com reached her by phone, and said onl that she will not speak about that case.

Aslo fueling speculation were the doctors at the Clinica de Salud Integral II, which was also shuttered, convened a press conference Thursday night but was subsequently canceled despit that all the media present.