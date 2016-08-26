Santo Domingo.- A group of local and international organizations on Thursday launched the vigilantes.do website, defined as a tool for citizens to monitor investment of the national budget and a mechanism for transparency and quality of public services.

"Vigilantes.do seeks to provide mechanisms and tools that contribute to the participation of citizens in improving the management of public affairs" said Raul del Rio, director of Oxfam in the Dominican Republic, one of the organizations which created the platform.

Although the new mechanism is aimed at the general public, it;s especially useful for social organizations, public institutions, service providers, journalists, academics and rights activists who need access to data and tools to help improve public policies.

In a statement, the groups said the citizens can analyze budget transparency and education services, housing and habitat, together with the results of the audit or social oversight, shared in three topics of observatories within the mechanisms of the website. “They can also access other observatories, laws, documents and infographics that may contribute to citizen oversight of public administration.”