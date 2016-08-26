Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.-The mayor of the beach town and the Tourism Security Corp (CESTUR) on Friday launched a plan to eradicate exploitative child labor and child prostitution.

Mayor Radhames Castro and CESTUR commander in Boca Chica Col. Nieves Felix provided details on the plan to confront the prostitution of children, a situation they called "extremely worrying."

"We will work immediately with determination and steadfastness in facing this problem of child prostitution which is causing so much harm to this tourist resort of Boca Chica," Castro said in a press conference.

He said to reach greater effectiveness, a local businessman donated a place to be used to shelter children who are detained, prior to their return to their families. "This negative image abroad Boca Chica by the problem of prostitution, has to change and we are willing to work in that direction."

For her part, Felix said she’s satisfied with interest shown by Castro to contribute with CESTUR to deal energetically with prostitution.

“We’re going to work together without sparing any effort for that situation to be eradicated from Boca Chica.”