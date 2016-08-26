Close Gallery
Boca Chica
Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.-The mayor of the beach town and the Tourism Security Corp (CESTUR) on Friday launched a plan to eradicate exploitative child labor and child prostitution.

Mayor Radhames Castro and CESTUR commander in Boca Chica Col. Nieves Felix provided details on the plan to confront the prostitution of children, a situation they called "extremely worrying."

"We will work immediately with determination and steadfastness in facing this problem of child prostitution which is causing so much harm to this tourist resort of Boca Chica," Castro said in a press conference.

He said to reach greater effectiveness, a local businessman donated a place to be used to shelter children who are detained, prior to their return to their families. "This negative image abroad Boca Chica by the problem of prostitution, has to change and we are willing to work in that direction."

For her part, Felix said she’s satisfied with interest shown by Castro to contribute with CESTUR to deal energetically with prostitution.

“We’re going to work together without sparing any effort for that situation to be eradicated from Boca Chica.”

COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 26 Aug 2016 3:08 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
They really think that the child prostitution is causing the problems in Boca Chica. I think that industry is nothing compared to the drug trade and the prostitution of boys and girls of legal age and the corruption of the police. ..The police live on kick backs from prositution .
BocaChica is a beach town with filthy streets, nasty hotels and a beach that is much too small .. If they change Boca Chica the girls and boys in the street will just go somewhere else.
Written by: zooma, 26 Aug 2016 5:00 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

This is an on and going behavior for years on end. The exploitation of children for prostitution is set into the fabric of Boca Chica. The government cracks down on the activity, but as always, lacks the will to follow through because a mafia runs the area, not the government.

Those charged to protect turn a blind eye for favors.

Written by: bernies, 26 Aug 2016 5:24 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Hey guys I can personally say this about this issue and what is about to happen. I know the businessman whom is working to eradicate child prostitution and all that bad stuff in Boca Chica. He started to work on that while out of the office and now that he is part of the new mayor team he would do whatever he can to make sure that Boca Chica goes back to what it used to be in the 80s and 90s when we used to go there to hang out. Yes there was prostitution but not at the level that it is now.
Written by: Ricardolito, 26 Aug 2016 5:31 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
bernies ..you will remember when the main street at night had prositution out in the open,,girls openly selling their servicesand there were no hassles from the police.Now that has almost completely stopped and the girls are still working but not so openly . . I actaully prefered it as it was . I think there has to be somehwhere for the prositution industry to work freely...then it is free of mafia control and police corruption ....remembering that prostitution is NOT illegal here
Written by: Ricardolito, 26 Aug 2016 5:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
the use of children is another matter ..and there should be imprisonment for the principals involved but ,as you say , the police are paid off .
Written by: pelaut, 27 Aug 2016 11:02 AM
From: United States
Does this mean the Clintons will not be vacationing in Boca Chica anymore?
Written by: ciber, 28 Aug 2016 1:49 PM
From: United States
Bill will be going to B.C.! Hillery will be taking the money into the foundation and using it to become PRESIDENT ! What a World !
