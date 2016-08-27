Santo Domingo.- An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale with its epicenter in Sánchez, Samaná, in the northeast of the country, was felt in the capital at 6:08 Friday evening.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter was located five kilometers northeast of the town of Sánchez.
According to Eugenio Polanco, director of the Seismological Institute of the Autonomous University of (UASD), the quake was at a depth of 95 at 19.262 latitude North (°N) and 69.578 longitude (West °W).
Social media users reported feeling the tremor in the provinces of Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, Higüey, Nagua, Hermanas Mirabal, Santiago, La Vega and Bonao.
Do they have any idea what will happen to them when the big one comes?
Nah they're too busy in CABANAS who cares!!!
everyone can be bought off in la la land no questions asked. no morals no caring about others only the money that counts.
Amen to that brother...
Blue you're like a fly on my meal every now and then I ZAP YOU WITH MY ZAPPER and then your gone but still alive !!!!