Image from USGS via elcaribe.com.do
Santo Domingo.- An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale with its epicenter in Sánchez, Samaná, in the northeast of the country, was felt in the capital at 6:08 Friday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter was located five kilometers northeast of the town of Sánchez.

According to Eugenio Polanco, director of the Seismological Institute of the Autonomous University of (UASD), the quake was at a depth of 95 at 19.262 latitude North (°N) and 69.578 longitude (West °W).

Social media users reported feeling the tremor in the provinces of Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, Higüey, Nagua, Hermanas Mirabal, Santiago, La Vega and Bonao.

Written by: danny00, 27 Aug 2016 11:49 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
I do not believe that anyone in the capital felt anything ...the experts said it was only felt a distance of 68 kilometres from the epicentre .
