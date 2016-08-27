Santo Domingo.- Former presidential candidate and PRSD party leader Hatuey De Camps Jiménez passed away at his home 9:30 Friday evening after an eleven-year battle with cancer.

He was surrounded by all his family members, said his son Luis Miguel De Camps, who informed that his late father’s remains would be taken to the Blandino funeral home on Av. Lincoln at noon Saturday for the wake.

Hatuey de Camps was born in Cotuí in 1947. He was married three times: first to the actress and singer Cecilia García, mother of his sons Hatuey and Luis Miguel De Camps García, then to television presenter Milagros Germán, mother of his children Milagros Marina, Álvaro Hatuey and Andrea Salomé De Camps Germán. His third marriage was to Dominique Blühdorn, daughter of the late Karl G. Blühdorn of Gulf and Western, founder of Casa de Campo and Altos de Chavón in La Romana. They had four children: Gabriela, and triplets Charles, Olivia and Alexandra.

De Camps held a doctorate in philosophy and literature from Madrid’s Complutense University, and was a graduate in Economic Planning and Development from the Institute for the Development of the Ibero-American Area.

A longtime leading member of the PRD and a minister in the 1982 government of Salvador Jorge Blanco, he broke away to form his own party, the PRSD in 2004. He stood as presidential candidate for the PRSD in the May 2016 elections.

Tributes have been coming in from prominent figures in Dominican politics including president Danilo Medina, Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado, and former president Leonel Fernández.