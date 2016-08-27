Santo Domingo.- The Attorney General’s office has allowed three private clinics in Santo Domingo East, the Centro Médico Integral I and II and Centro Oncológico y Especialidades or Clínica del Dolor to reopen after the conclusion of investigations by the Santo Domingo Prosecutor’s Office.

“The investigation by the authorities into several of the Clinica Integral group’s premises is now complete,” the Attorney General office announced via its Twitter account.

The Ministry of Public Health informed that the clinics could now resume normal services.

The three clinics were closed last Wednesday as part of investigations into the disappearance of a 10-year old girl, Carla Massiel Cabrera.