Santo Domingo.- A total of 813 out of 1,388 plant species in the Dominican Republic researched over a five-year period are critically endangered, 249 are endangered, 268 are threatened, 45 are of moderate concern and 13 did not yield sufficient data. The data is contained on a newly published “Red List of Vascular Flora in the Dominican Republic launched by the National Botanical Gardens as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Red List documents the species in the country that are facing some degree of threat, the remaining numbers and their locations, based on the criteria used by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“The list will help the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources take the necessary measures to improve the situation and for protecting other species from similar problems, as well as for strategic planning for national development, because plant resources are one of our main natural assets,” said Ricardo García, director of the project and of the National Botanical Gardens.

The project received funding from the Ministry of Education’s National Fund for Scientific and Technological Innovation and Development (Fondocyt) and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt). The National Botanical Gardens launched the “Conservation Status of Vascular Flora in the Dominican Republic” project in 2010 in response to the need for a comprehensive list of endangered plants. The research was presented by Brígido Peguero, Exploration and Taxonomy coordinator.