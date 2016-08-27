Santo Domingo.- National District mayor David Collado visited the director of the Metropolitan Transport Authority (AMET), General Frener Bello Arias to discuss joint ways of improving traffic in the city.

“We must work together to sort out all the traffic problems and send a clear signal of unity to all the population,” agreed Collado and General Bello Arias, after their Friday meeting at the AMET headquarters.

Collado and Bello Arias also agreed that as no traffic solution could be piecemeal, they had to implement lasting measures to resolve the traffic problems.

The new mayor praised AMET’s work in the National District, stating that “we have to make our concept of the city a reality to achieve order”.