Santo Domingo.- National District mayor David Collado visited the director of the Metropolitan Transport Authority (AMET), General Frener Bello Arias to discuss joint ways of improving traffic in the city.
“We must work together to sort out all the traffic problems and send a clear signal of unity to all the population,” agreed Collado and General Bello Arias, after their Friday meeting at the AMET headquarters.
Collado and Bello Arias also agreed that as no traffic solution could be piecemeal, they had to implement lasting measures to resolve the traffic problems.
The new mayor praised AMET’s work in the National District, stating that “we have to make our concept of the city a reality to achieve order”.
They cant build car parks here Maribel stole all the money. look at the Beautiful hotel she destroyesd. And they say they do not have the money to rebuild it. It seems she will go on forever she now wants to tear down the colonial walls and make them into walk ways for the tourists. Their will soon be no Z.C. She has made it the way she wants It very colonial houses painted Red, Blue,Green,Yellow. Are those 400 year old colonial colors ?
Traffic chaos =
Too many vehicles.
No real existing transportation planning.
Uneducated, careless, imprudent, and discourteous driving habits.
Unfulfilled pledges as always.
Remedy:
Reduce amount of vehicles - start with the junkers
Establish restricted zones in city - set up similar to London's Congestion Charge - you pay to play.
Bad drivers ...establish mobile courts to include Banco Reservas near traffic enforcement zones. Stop-court-pay fine. No pay = no vehicle
Pledges = enough hot air .........time for doing.
Wrong
What you need is to enforce the damn laws, overhaul your useless law enforcements get a real police, get rid of your useless military roaming around in the city with big machine guns,
Your police are see no of evil hear no evil more like paper tiger.......
I was unaware that Maribel wanted to also destroy the walls as she has the streets.
As far as the houses go .it has been necessary to render over the stone and rubble walls of many houses to preserve the walls against constant rain so much rendering needs paint . My home is only about 200 or 250 years old and the walls are very porous .. The old mansions are still unpainted but many now are in more dangerous parts of ZC.. Maribel is a criminal.