Close Gallery
Source: diariolibre.com
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- National District mayor David Collado visited the director of the Metropolitan Transport Authority (AMET), General Frener Bello Arias to discuss joint ways of improving traffic in the city.

“We must work together to sort out all the traffic problems and send a clear signal of unity to all the population,” agreed Collado and General Bello Arias, after their Friday meeting at the AMET headquarters.

Collado and Bello Arias also agreed that as no traffic solution could be piecemeal, they had to implement lasting measures to resolve the traffic problems.

The new mayor praised AMET’s work in the National District, stating that “we have to make our concept of the city a reality to achieve order”.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
11 comment(s)
Written by: ciber, 27 Aug 2016 10:29 AM
From: United States
Tear up Maribel's pipes and make parking for the Colonial Zone!
Written by: danny00, 27 Aug 2016 10:50 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GREAT NEWS. ...........running out I'm going to buy a car. HAHAHAHA. this country makes me laugh. lol lol lol
Written by: Ricardolito, 27 Aug 2016 1:17 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
yes ciber ,,,or build at lesat another 5 car parks ..as they have done in Candelaria in Bogota, another old colonial city . There they have left the walls of the old buildings and have built the car parks inside and so it does not destroy the character of the old barrio
Written by: danny00, 27 Aug 2016 2:03 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, they should build a wall around the dr
Written by: ciber, 27 Aug 2016 5:10 PM
From: United States
Ricardilito
They cant build car parks here Maribel stole all the money. look at the Beautiful hotel she destroyesd. And they say they do not have the money to rebuild it. It seems she will go on forever she now wants to tear down the colonial walls and make them into walk ways for the tourists. Their will soon be no Z.C. She has made it the way she wants It very colonial houses painted Red, Blue,Green,Yellow. Are those 400 year old colonial colors ?
Written by: zooma, 27 Aug 2016 6:29 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Traffic chaos =

Too many vehicles.

No real existing transportation planning.

Uneducated, careless, imprudent, and discourteous driving habits.

Unfulfilled pledges as always.

Remedy:

Reduce amount of vehicles - start with the junkers

Establish restricted zones in city - set up similar to London's Congestion Charge - you pay to play.

Bad drivers ...establish mobile courts to include Banco Reservas near traffic enforcement zones. Stop-court-pay fine. No pay = no vehicle

Pledges = enough hot air .........time for doing.

Written by: laman00, 27 Aug 2016 7:30 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016


Wrong

What you need is to enforce the damn laws, overhaul your useless law enforcements get a real police, get rid of your useless military roaming around in the city with big machine guns,

Your police are see no of evil hear no evil more like paper tiger.......
Written by: Ricardolito, 27 Aug 2016 7:59 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Ciber most of the old walls have been destroyed or are being destroyed at present .. You can see some of them along Ave.Mella at both ends so it is easy to see the extremes of the old city . I did not know she wanted to tear them down. The old cannons are still there but are rusting away . You can not see the wall between Mella and the River any more but you can see it at the other end as it divides zona colonial y ciudad nueva from the corner of the bomberos all the way down to el Maleconwith Parque Independencia on the edge .
I was unaware that Maribel wanted to also destroy the walls as she has the streets.
As far as the houses go .it has been necessary to render over the stone and rubble walls of many houses to preserve the walls against constant rain so much rendering needs paint . My home is only about 200 or 250 years old and the walls are very porous .. The old mansions are still unpainted but many now are in more dangerous parts of ZC.. Maribel is a criminal.
Written by: danny00, 27 Aug 2016 10:29 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
cannons shit in the Florida keys we have them all over the place taken off the ocean floor from sunken ships that went down in bad storms hundreds of years ago. No one even bothers too look at them. RIcky, maybe the tourists will like your rusted cannons. rusted cannons the tourists will love them while they are getting mugged or food poisoning. great place for a vacation the Florida keys. HAHAHAHA. over here u can walk around at 3am wearing a Rolex watch and a gold chain nothing is going too happen to u. ALMOST AS SAFE AS STGO. HAHAHAHA
Written by: ciber, 30 Aug 2016 6:46 AM
From: United States
In the colonial zone their will always be traffic problems. People just drive round and round hoping to find a parking place same with delivery vehicles. Maribel eliminated parking in the colonial zone. She wants to make it walking only.
Written by: ciber, 30 Aug 2016 6:49 AM
From: United States
The Mayor can do nothing Maribel is in command ane her word is Law. She is above the law no one can stop her !
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 