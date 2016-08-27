Health authorities issue underage drinking warning

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry issued a call to Dominican families Friday, urging them to prevent minors from buying alcoholic drinks or visiting establishments that sell them without the appropriate supervision.

The director of the ministry’s mental health department, Dr. Ángel Almanzar said that according to the ENDESA 2013 survey, young people between the ages of 19 and 29 make up the group that consumes most psychoactive substances, and called on parents to comply with Law 136-3 on the Code for Protection of Children and Adolescents, dated 7 August 2003.

He stated that “on the occasion of the start of the school year, more efforts must be placed on supervision, both at home and at school, as this population group is most vulnerable to acquiring habits like drinking alcohol and using other substances, such as drugs”.

Almanzar also called for responsible parenting practices so that children don’t emulate bad habits, as part of parents and schoolteachers’ responsibility to promote a culture of values.

The official pointed out that an agreement signed in May this year between the ministry, the Dominican Association of Beer Manufacturers, the Dominican Association of Rum Producers and the Associated Representatives of Wine and Liquor Importers outlines joint actions aimed at preventing children and adolescents from consuming alcohol, drugs and other psychoactive substances to the detriment of their mental and physical health.

He was accompanied by Dr. Rafael Jacques, director of the School Health Program, in representation of DIGEMIA director José Mordán.