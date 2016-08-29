Hondo Valle.- President Danilo Medina visited the south-western province of Elías Piña over the weekend to launch a project aimed at restoring the forests in the mountainous area.

The initiative will also create sources of income for local families, while ensuring environmental sustainability.

During his conversations with local farmers, the president declared that “From now on, anyone who cuts down trees will be put in jail,” referring to the illegal deforestation that is ravaging the landscape in the local area.

The reforestation project in Hondo Valle is a commitment taken on by the State towards the local farmers during another of his so-called surprise visits on July 3rd, in which during a flight over the area he was able to see the deforestation for himself.

Out of concern for the situation, Danilo Medina set up a commission made up of the Minister of Agriculture, Ángel Estévez; the director of the Dominican Agrarian Institute Emilio Toribio; the director of the Banco Agrícola, Carlos Segura Foster, Senator Adriano Sánchez Roa, the provincial governor and a member of the Amor por la Vida Farmers’ Cooperative and the Hondo Valle irrigation association, with the task of drawing up a reforestation plan within 30 days.

During this weekend’s visit, Medina announced the immediate start of construction of greenhouses for cultivating saplings for replanting. This will soon be followed by other components that will ensure the project’s success and its acceptance by the community.

“If we don’t stop this now, in five, six or ten years everyone will have to leave. The destruction of these mountains is tragic, and has to be changed. We will give it all the necessary support. There is an inter-institutional team. Today we will start to build the greenhouses, because this is starting immediately. I asked the equipment to be here today,” said the president.

The reforestation program is one of the largest investments put into effect as a result of the president’s surprise visits.

More than 90,000 tareas will be planted with a range of trees, coffee and avocado, at a cost of more than RD$700 million.