Santo Domingo.- Hatuey de Camps, a veteran figure in Dominican politics who passed away Friday evening, was laid to rest at the Puerto del Cielo cemetery on Sunday.

The late president of the Social Democrat Revolutionary Party (PRSD), who had been battling cancer and was 69 years of age, was buried together with his brother Luis Alberto De Camps, who passed away on Saturday.

During the funeral, PRSD general secretary Rafael Gamundi Cordero stated that Hatuey De Camps is an example worthy of admiration. He added that he felt proud to have known the historic political leader.

During his eulogy, Gamundi Cordero said that Hatuey de Camps main causes were freedom, social justice and opposition to presidential re-election.

“When Juan Bosch left the PRD, Peña Gómez felt he was on his own. So they called Hatuey to keep his dear friend company. He dropped everything he was doing in Paris, to be with Peña Gómez”, he recalled.

Sunday was declared a national day of mourning for the passing of Hatuey de Camps.