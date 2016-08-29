Santo Domingo.- Hatuey de Camps, a veteran figure in Dominican politics who passed away Friday evening, was laid to rest at the Puerto del Cielo cemetery on Sunday.
The late president of the Social Democrat Revolutionary Party (PRSD), who had been battling cancer and was 69 years of age, was buried together with his brother Luis Alberto De Camps, who passed away on Saturday.
During the funeral, PRSD general secretary Rafael Gamundi Cordero stated that Hatuey De Camps is an example worthy of admiration. He added that he felt proud to have known the historic political leader.
During his eulogy, Gamundi Cordero said that Hatuey de Camps main causes were freedom, social justice and opposition to presidential re-election.
“When Juan Bosch left the PRD, Peña Gómez felt he was on his own. So they called Hatuey to keep his dear friend company. He dropped everything he was doing in Paris, to be with Peña Gómez”, he recalled.
Sunday was declared a national day of mourning for the passing of Hatuey de Camps.
Nothing will grow on that spot for centuries
what did hatuey camps made you so angry for iam dominican -american i know of this man by name but I want to know did a family member die in his tenure as a politician enlighten me why you so angry?
He made corruption an art form and was the designer of the heavy-handed, police tactics the PRD used during the 80's which led to the silencing of the opposition press. Reporters "Disappeared" under his orders.
It was him who sent Troops into the Barrios to Kill protesters during the food riots of 1984.
Every penny stolen by the PRD and their minions had his stench on it. Young girls lost their innocence in his various residencias.