Santiago de los Caballeros. – Torrential rainfall on Sunday afternoon caused urban flooding and engulfed homes and streets in the city’s main streets. Several vehicles were stranded on Estrella Sadhalá, 27 de Febrero and Juan Pablo Duarte avenues.

The heavy downpour started at 5:20 pm and lasted for about one hour. The Civil Defense issued a warning to residents of high-risk areas of the risk of flooding and possible landslides.

Civil Defense director Francisco Arias said that Santiago remains on green alert and their emergency committees have been activated.

As well as Santiago urban flooding was reported in Moca and La Vega.