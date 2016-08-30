Santo Domingo.- Newly appointed Minister of Foreign Relations Miguel Vargas Maldonado is traveling to the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince Tuesday to meet with his Haitian counterpart Pierrot Délienne. One of the main items for discussion is the Haitian ban on overland imports from the Dominican Republic.

Their agenda also includes the issue of documentation of Haitians in the Dominican Republic and the resumption of meetings by the mixed bilateral commission, which has not met for the last two years.

Vargas Maldonado will also pay a courtesy visit to Haiti’s interim President, Jocelerme Privert.

The meeting comes at a time when relations between Haiti and the Dominican Republic are at a practical stalemate following the National Foreigner Regularization Plan, which led to the breakdown in bilateral dialogue, and last October’s inconclusive elections in Haiti, which have yet to define who will lead the Haitian nation.