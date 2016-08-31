Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Foreign Relations announced Tuesday that the Haitian government has agreed to lift the restrictions on overland imports of 23 Dominican products in the next few days, as long as the corresponding customs fees are paid.

In a press release, Haitian Foreign Minsiter Pierrot Delienne said that his government would also provide 112,000 of its citizens with the official documents they need in order to qualify for the Dominican Republic’s foreigner regularization plan.

According to the document, the decision was taken during Tuesday's visit by Dominican Foreign Relations Minister Miguel Vargas to Port-au-Prince. Delienne responded positively to his counterpart’s request to resume meetings by the Mixed Bilateral Commission, for which he said a common agenda would be drawn up, as well as to Vargas’s proposal for a trade agreement between the two countries

During a meeting at the El Rancho Hotel near the Dominican embassy in the Haitian capital, Foreign Minister Vargas proposed a treaty that would boost bilateral trade flows “without blockages and without objections” beyond the international trade rules, according to the statement.