Santo Domingo.- The president of the Chamber of Deputies Lucía Medina denied reports published in the media on Wednesday that claimed that the country’s lawmakers had awarded themselves generous salary increases.

She said that this would not happen in the Congress as long as she presides the lower chamber during this legislative term.

“The Constitution of the Republic forbids me from doing this, if it had to be done it was not done, therefore I didn’t do it and I don’t plan to,” stated the legislator.

She made the statement in the first session of the Chamber of Deputies during this legislature, in response to a report published in one national newspaper that congress members had received a salary increase.