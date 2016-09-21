Dominican Republic should deal with statelessness ‘crisis’ ?????????????

Santo Domingo.- Amnesty International (AI) and Civil Society representatives are slated to visit Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo today Wednesday to deliver at least 50,000 requests from 134 countries asking the Government to adopt "urgent measures" to deal with statelessness in the Dominican Republic, which it calls a “crisis.”

Quoted by listin.com.do Amnesty on Tuesday said the meeting is scheduled for 11am at the National Palace, and the week of the third

It said the Constitutional Court "stripped tens of thousands of people, mostly of Haitian descent, of Dominican nationality."

In addition, AI activists and people affected by the ruling will protest peacefully outside the Constitutional Court at 10:30am Friday.

In September 2013 the high court ruled that Juliana Deguis Pierre, a woman of Haitian descent, couldn’t be Dominican because her parents’ status was of "foreigners in transit" (without legal residency).

The ruling paved the way for a national program to regularize undocumented foreigners and repatriations since September last year, mostly people from Haiti.

On Tuesday Amnesty said the Constitutional Court turned those affected into "ghost citizens, severely limiting their opportunities to go to school, get a job and even travel freely in the country."

"The new administration of president (Danilo) Medina provides a unique opportunity for the Dominican government to revert some of the many evils created with the Constitutional Court ruling three years ago, following up efforts in 2014, finding new solutions for the tens of thousands of Dominicans who are severely affected by this measure," said Robin Guittard, AI representative for the Caribbean region.