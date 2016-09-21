Dominican Republic should deal with statelessness ‘crisis’ ?????????????

Haitians seek Dominican IDs at Dajabon. File.
Santo Domingo.- Amnesty International (AI) and Civil
Society representatives are slated to visit Presidency chief of staff Gustavo
Montalvo today Wednesday to deliver at least 50,000 requests from 134 countries
asking the Government to adopt "urgent measures" to deal with statelessness
in the Dominican Republic, which it calls a “crisis.”
Quoted by listin.com.do Amnesty on Tuesday said the meeting
is scheduled for 11am at the National Palace, and the week of the third
It said the Constitutional Court "stripped tens of
thousands of people, mostly of Haitian descent, of Dominican nationality."
In addition, AI activists and people affected by the ruling
will protest peacefully outside the Constitutional Court at 10:30am Friday.
In September 2013 the high court ruled that Juliana Deguis
Pierre, a woman of Haitian descent, couldn’t be Dominican because her parents’ status
was of "foreigners in transit" (without legal residency).
The ruling paved the way for a national program to
regularize undocumented foreigners and repatriations since September last year,
mostly people from Haiti.
On Tuesday Amnesty said the Constitutional Court turned those
affected into "ghost citizens, severely limiting their opportunities to go
to school, get a job and even travel freely in the country."
"The new administration of president (Danilo) Medina
provides a unique opportunity for the Dominican government to revert some of
the many evils created with the Constitutional Court ruling three years ago,
following up efforts in 2014, finding new solutions for the tens of thousands
of Dominicans who are severely affected by this measure," said Robin
Guittard, AI representative for the Caribbean region.
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
You hire them instead of Dominicans now keep them in the country for free, this is the by product of cheap labor, "LO QUE SALE BARATO SALE CARO" The gov should FINE all those unpatriotic corporations for not helping this Haitians get their papers since the Haitian Gov refused to provide paper for their citizens.
Written by: JHCL2016
, 21 Sep 2016 9:49 AM
From: Dominican Republic, PA' LANTE: Danilo 2016 * Leonel con Visión 2020!
They're haitians (PUNTO)!
*;*
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
Private corporation cut the poor Dominican worker the chance of working construction jobs for outsource cheap labor and created a problem for the Dominican Gov too. This outsourcing of cheap labor is such a mess.
This type of third world outsourcing have a direct effect on crime level to go up because when you take jobs away from poor people in a sweat shop economy and give it to other poorer people it has a change reaction for others evil things to happen, its just displace people out jobs and the list of bad things goes on.
Not only we lost jobs and the crime has increase because of the outsourcing of these jobs, but we are also getting accuse being racist that's what you call a double whammy to the POOR DOMINICAN PEOPLE.
Is not so much about them being Haitian but the few problems has been brewing since this outsourcing has been going on, but don't be so patriotic because the Gov it self has outsource this constructions jobs to the Haitians, Greed is evil.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This is really a boring subject now...all the legislation and rules have been put in place for the Haitians to obtain a Dominican visa if they were born here of Haitian parents ..The only hold up is with the Haitian Government who will not issue the birth certificates to these people .
Written by: danny00
, 21 Sep 2016 5:19 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
like I have said many times in the past you guys brought these people into the dr. 1000 came for the jobs 1,000 of them got into the dr by paying off your police and military. u guys know that if u didn't want millions of Haitians in the dr u could have stopped this. u made your bed now sleep in it.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Dominican Republic should deal with statelessness ‘crisis’ ?????????????
--------------------------------------
What do they mean by "deal" with it? Aren't we dealing with it already? Or do they mean we must "deal with it" by giving all the undocumented Haitians citizenship? Is that how they want us to deal with it? I don't think so. Although, there are exceptions to every rule, we must take each individual and decide on a case-by-case basis and determine its worthiness according to its merits. But arbitrarily giving all of them Dominican nationality, goes totally against our constitution and principles as to why the country was established as a republic in the first place. This is all nothing but an underhanded ploy to gradually unify the island as one and indivisible. If we keep allowing Haitians to indiscriminately come in to become citizens, it will be a matter of time before we are unable to tell both countries apart and will become a double jeopardy for the DR.
Written by: danny00
, 21 Sep 2016 9:03 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
guillermone, said case-by-case basis. I wouldn't my life in Dominicans hand to decide what's right or wrong. To receive a favorable descion you would have to payoff. guillermone, also said you in time wouldn't be able to tell both countries apart. this part is sort of true. 95% of Dominicans are black Haitians are as black as the ace of spades. you will be able to see the difference between them Haitians would be working there ass off and the black guys sitting around holding one presidente. lazy people in general them Dominicans. guillermone, please don't be mordant when posting about me. Thank You SIR
Written by: danny00
, 21 Sep 2016 9:30 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
GUILLERMONE, when I saw this article I knew you my friend would show up. I also know your not a big fan of Haitians. they are your brothers, Haitians look up to Dominicans they depended on you guys. many Haitians promised me that they will stay out of your soup in the future. ( inside joke ).........what I heard about you gill is that years ago you used too rent part of your 4 bedroom to Haitians. they say that two of them beat you for one months rent. also I heard one Haitian was seen sneaking into your bedroom holding a large jar of Vaseline in his hand. you need to forget about this not all Haitians are like this Vaseline guy. look at this whole mess a different way just think about this for years Dominicans used Vaseline on the Haitians. forgive and forget.
From: United States
situation, you are repeating the same craps I have been telling you!! How dumb can you be? DR is just as guilty as Haiti since DR was aware of the stateless status of those miserables! DR ain't gonna win that fight and you can bet your last pesos on my prediction!!! DR greeds have created a citizen impasse for the country! I don't expect DT simpletons to comprende!
DR dependency on the tourism industry has rendered DR a bit fragile in front of international community, also, I do not expect those DT lips mastubating morons to understand the factual arguments against the east!
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
*******************jambdebois************************
Go tell the Haitian Gov to stop asking DR for hand outs and get their people some papers, you
Afrocentric welfare negro.
I'm sorry that a Dominican' hole dump you smelly ass Afrocentric, stay in your ghetto with the BS or come down to Haiti and do something for your people if you care so much you faker.
Living in a white mans world talking the shit you slave boy. just keep it fake you white man ass kisser negro .
From: United States
Situation, it is a pleasure to communicate with you as an intellectual representative of DR! Now I know why DR willfully hires paperless stateless miserables! Keep talking out of both sides of your ass while DR continues to grapple with its solutionless mess that DR's greeds has created for itself. Continue with your KK lips masturbation while your stateless citizenry is multiplying daily by thousands.
Wait for me to go to Haiti as you are suggesting when the problem is in your backyard! Let me know when you are done smelling my ass so I can wipe my ass! My deed to your society by providing fresh fecal matter smell to pleasure your olfactory! At least, you will not succumbed to your ass smelling nostalgia since there are plenty of Haitianos ass in DR for you to smell!
Your argument is insignificant, stay awake don't go to sleep and wait for me to fix Haiti! I am on my way!
They're haitians (PUNTO)!
*;*
This type of third world outsourcing have a direct effect on crime level to go up because when you take jobs away from poor people in a sweat shop economy and give it to other poorer people it has a change reaction for others evil things to happen, its just displace people out jobs and the list of bad things goes on.
Not only we lost jobs and the crime has increase because of the outsourcing of these jobs, but we are also getting accuse being racist that's what you call a double whammy to the POOR DOMINICAN PEOPLE.
Is not so much about them being Haitian but the few problems has been brewing since this outsourcing has been going on, but don't be so patriotic because the Gov it self has outsource this constructions jobs to the Haitians, Greed is evil.
Dominican Republic should deal with statelessness ‘crisis’ ?????????????
--------------------------------------
What do they mean by "deal" with it? Aren't we dealing with it already? Or do they mean we must "deal with it" by giving all the undocumented Haitians citizenship? Is that how they want us to deal with it? I don't think so. Although, there are exceptions to every rule, we must take each individual and decide on a case-by-case basis and determine its worthiness according to its merits. But arbitrarily giving all of them Dominican nationality, goes totally against our constitution and principles as to why the country was established as a republic in the first place. This is all nothing but an underhanded ploy to gradually unify the island as one and indivisible. If we keep allowing Haitians to indiscriminately come in to become citizens, it will be a matter of time before we are unable to tell both countries apart and will become a double jeopardy for the DR.
DR dependency on the tourism industry has rendered DR a bit fragile in front of international community, also, I do not expect those DT lips mastubating morons to understand the factual arguments against the east!
Go tell the Haitian Gov to stop asking DR for hand outs and get their people some papers, you
Afrocentric welfare negro.
I'm sorry that a Dominican' hole dump you smelly ass Afrocentric, stay in your ghetto with the BS or come down to Haiti and do something for your people if you care so much you faker.
Living in a white mans world talking the shit you slave boy. just keep it fake you white man ass kisser negro .
Wait for me to go to Haiti as you are suggesting when the problem is in your backyard! Let me know when you are done smelling my ass so I can wipe my ass! My deed to your society by providing fresh fecal matter smell to pleasure your olfactory! At least, you will not succumbed to your ass smelling nostalgia since there are plenty of Haitianos ass in DR for you to smell!
Your argument is insignificant, stay awake don't go to sleep and wait for me to fix Haiti! I am on my way!