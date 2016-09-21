Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry investigate a deputy from the east region in connection with the confiscation at Haina port of assault rifles whose numbers were removed, according to a source quoted by listin.com.do.

The source said they couldn’t reveal their or the lawmaker’s name, "not to obstruct the investigation."

Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez said all suspects are being evaluated as part of the investigation into the case itself but didn’t rule out the involvement of a deputy.

The weapons found in containers were consigned to the Sandy Cargo Express Company on a freighter from Miami, Florida.

In recent weeks Customs has seized a large number of weapons of various calibers, ammo and other military gear.