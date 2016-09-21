Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry investigate a deputy from the east region in connection with the confiscation at Haina port of assault rifles whose numbers were removed, according to a source quoted by listin.com.do.

The source said they couldn’t reveal their or the lawmaker’s name, "not to obstruct the investigation."

Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez said all suspects are being evaluated as part of the investigation into the case itself but didn’t rule out the involvement of a deputy.

The weapons found in containers were consigned to the Sandy Cargo Express Company on a freighter from Miami, Florida.

In recent weeks Customs has seized a large number of weapons of various calibers, ammo and other military gear.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 21 Sep 2016 9:29 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

No name and expect no name. It will be hushed up as usual. The politicos are untouchable.

But, if you are unconnected and commit a crime or in an auto accident "ALL" your personal and private information goes viral.


Written by: anthonyC, 21 Sep 2016 9:41 AM
From: United States



The real crime is the Fascist government's disarmament of the people.

An unarmed populace is an easily controlled populace.

Enjoy being a subject instead of a citizen

Written by: bernies, 21 Sep 2016 10:49 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
The USA wants the DR to stop the smuggling of drugs to that country and we want the USA government to stop the smuggling of weapons to this country. How come so many weapon are leaving USA port without being detected there at the port, what happens there, Erays not working or something? What kills more weapon or drugs, I think that we all know the answer to that.
Written by: laman00, 21 Sep 2016 12:09 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
How come you never complain about the drugs that enter your GODFORSAKEN country daily from Colombia or Venezuela etc. why? Always your beef is with US, these guns were bought by your own countrymen illegally or not and trying to sell them illegally in your own country, it is never your FAULT never you people are "ANGELS" right BERNIE boy????
