Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Wednesday forecasts scattered showers in the afternoon, from an upper level trough.

It said the showers will more intense over the southeast, southwest, Central Mountains and border zone, with partly cloudy skies and little chance of rain for the rest of the area.

Onamet said the trough will remain over Dominican territory Thursday and the scattered showers will continue in the afternoon and early evening hours. “Good weather conditions will continue for the north, northwest and northeast regions.”

It said the seasonably high temperatures will continue during the next three days, especially for the north, northwest and border area, between 34°C and 22°C.