Santo Domingo.- The talks to discuss the potential members of the Central Electoral Board, the Superior Electoral Tribunal and the Accounts Chamber and agree on the Law on Political Parties and amend the electoral law has been suspended until the opposition parties decide to return.

To get the opposition to return, dialogue coordinator Monsignor Agripino Nunez on Tuesday said they work to create the conditions, "because it’s a dialogue between parties and cannot take place if they aren’t there."

The pro-government bloc led by the ruling party (PLD) and civil society representatives met with Nuñez to analyze the scenario that emerged from the dialogue after the opposition pulled out.

The opposition parties on Monday said they abandoned the talks because the PLD aims to elect the JCE and TSE members unilaterally.

PLD general secretary Reinaldo Pared said since the dialogue began, the opposition’s only interest was to promote the names of the members of the electoral entities.

"From the beginning of the dialogue, the opposition was only interested in who will form part of the JCE and the TSE. They were never interested in the law. The opposition just wanted to shuffle names of possible members of the JCE and the TSE and that was not the scenario for such purposes, " Pared said.

Nuñez added that the pro-government bloc and civil society will discuss the new situation created by the opposition’s walkout.