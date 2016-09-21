Santo Domingo.- Nestor Muñoz, a deputy of the minority opposition party PRSC for eastern San Pedro province, on Wednesday was named in the investigation into the cache of assault rifles seized last week at Haina Oriental Port.

A source close to the investigation quoted by elnacional.com.do noted however that whether the deputy has any involvement in the contraband has yet to be determined.

The source said Muñoz has yet to be called in for questioning.

In that regard Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez refused to reveal the legislator’s name, and affirmed that the probe advances

"The legislator has yet to be called in," he said. “As part of the investigative process all suspects are being evaluated.”